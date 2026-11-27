Nottingham Forest claimed a memorable 3-2 victory over Chelsea at the City Ground on Friday night, November 27, piling further pressure on Blues manager Xabi Alonso after another disappointing performance from his side.

Forest made a flying start to the encounter, taking the lead just five minutes into the game through Igor Jesus, who produced a superb volley from Daniel Muñoz’s cross to put the hosts ahead.

Chelsea struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half, with Forest looking more dangerous and organised in attack. Despite enjoying more possession, the visitors failed to turn their dominance on the ball into meaningful goalscoring opportunities.

The hosts doubled their advantage shortly after the restart when Morgan Gibbs-White converted from the penalty spot in the 51st minute. The penalty was awarded after Wesley Fofana brought down Liam Delap inside the Chelsea box.

However, Chelsea responded three minutes later through substitute Emmanuel Emegha, who pulled one back after Pedro Neto’s effort took a deflection and fell kindly into his path.

The goal briefly offered Chelsea hope of mounting a comeback, but Forest remained dangerous and restored their two-goal cushion in the 72nd minute when Gibbs-White grabbed his second of the evening.

Chelsea refused to surrender, with Emegha scoring again in the 89th minute to reduce the deficit to 3-2 and set up a tense finish.

However, Forest held on through the closing moments to secure all three points and condemn Chelsea to another painful defeat.

The result represents another setback for Alonso, whose team have struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

Chelsea’s defensive weaknesses and inability to control crucial moments once again proved costly.

For Nottingham Forest, the victory provides a significant boost and a valuable reward for their determination and attacking efficiency.

Chelsea must now turn their attention to their next Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace as they look to recover from another frustrating night.