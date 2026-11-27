By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, has dismissed suggestions that governance has slowed down as the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approaches the end of its tenure, insisting that the government remains focused on delivering projects and implementing policies.

Omotoso said the administration was sustaining its activities across infrastructure, security, waste management, healthcare and public service, while highlighting the role of Deputy Governor Kadri Obafemi Hamzat in ensuring continuity.

He spoke on Friday during an interactive session with journalists at his office in Alausa, Ikeja, convened to address perceptions that governments often lose momentum towards the end of their tenure.

The commissioner pointed to recent project commissioning and ongoing policy implementation as evidence that the Sanwo-Olu administration remained committed to its development agenda.

Assessing the administration’s performance, Omotoso said its achievements should be measured not only by physical infrastructure but also by improvements in residents’ daily experiences.

He listed rail and water transportation, road networks, healthcare delivery and security among the areas where the government had made interventions.

According to him, rail services have significantly reduced commuting time along certain corridors, while expanded ferry operations and the European Union-backed Omi Eko project are expected to improve intermodal transportation and ease traffic congestion.

On healthcare, he highlighted investments in medical infrastructure, including the Ojo General Hospital and the new Massey Street Children’s Hospital.

He also cited road construction and bridge projects, including the Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge and recently commissioned local roads, as part of the administration’s infrastructure programme.

On security, Omotoso said maintaining a safe environment remained essential to Lagos’ economic activities, particularly its position as a centre for commerce, entertainment and technology.

He highlighted collaboration among security agencies, the deployment of surveillance cameras and preparations relating to state policing and the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

Waste management, taxation, misinformation

Addressing waste management challenges, the commissioner acknowledged the increasing volume of waste generated daily in the state and the challenges posed by ageing dumpsites.

He, however, pointed to the establishment of waste transfer stations, restructuring of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and additional waste management vehicles as measures being taken to address the situation.

Omotoso urged residents to desist from indiscriminate refuse disposal and building on drainage channels, noting that such practices worsen environmental challenges.

On flooding, he attributed recurring incidents in low-lying coastal areas partly to intense rainfall and human obstruction of waterways, rather than a lack of drainage infrastructure.

He also addressed concerns about multiple taxation and misinformation, saying efforts were underway to harmonise taxes, while pending legislation before the Lagos State House of Assembly was expected to strengthen the process.

He added that access to verifiable official information remained important in countering misinformation and addressing concerns about harassment of businesses.

On the 2027 general elections, Omotoso said political organisation, unity across communities and the long-term effects of economic reforms would feature prominently in political discussions.

He maintained that governance and law enforcement would not be weakened by political activities.

Hamzat and continuity

On the question of succession and continuity, Omotoso expressed support for Hamzat, describing him as an integral part of the administration who understands the state’s governance structure and challenges.

He argued that Hamzat’s experience within the government would enable him to sustain ongoing programmes without having to start afresh or spend time learning the workings of the system.

According to the commissioner, Hamzat’s familiarity with government operations, administrative experience and understanding of residents’ needs position him to build on the development agenda pursued by successive administrations in the state.

Omotoso added that continuity did not preclude fresh ideas, noting that existing policy areas, including child rights legislation, could receive further attention under a continuing administration.