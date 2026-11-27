By Enitan Abdultawab

Chelsea’s latest attacking prospect, Emmanuel Emegha, is already giving supporters reasons to pay attention after scoring against Nottingham Forest on Friday.

While the Blues trailed by two goals to nil, the 23-year-old striker, who joined Chelsea from French side Strasbourg, came off the bench to replace Danny Welbeck, found the net in the 54th and 89th minutes, and offered the Blues a lifeline in their Premier League encounter.

However, his goals were not enough as Forest held unto their lead after Morgan Gibss-White had extended it immediately after, bringing the game to a 3-2 full-time result.

Before the Forest clash, Emegha put Chelsea ahead at home when they hosted Leeds United last week. Unfortunately, he could not save the team from capitulating to a 1-4 defeat in the game.

But beyond his growing reputation in England, Emegha has an interesting connection to Nigeria.

Born in The Hague, Netherlands, to a Togolese father and a Nigerian mother, the powerful forward has West African roots.



His Nigerian heritage makes him a player of interest to Nigerian football fans, particularly those following the growing number of players of Nigerian descent making waves in European football.

However, Emegha has chosen to represent the Netherlands internationally. He made his senior debut against Poland in November 2025, explaining that the Netherlands is his country and that he is proud to be Dutch.

Although Nigeria missed out on having him represent the Super Eagles, his progress at Chelsea gives Nigerian fans another reason to follow his career closely.

At 23, Emegha has the physical presence, pace and goalscoring instincts to make an impression in English football.

His latest goals against Nottingham Forest are another early signs of what he could offer Chelsea.