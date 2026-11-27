Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan Yayi.

…Adeola hails judgment

…as Hunye heads to Court of Appeal

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday dismissed two suits filed by Hon. Abayomi Semako Hunye challenging the emergence of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

Delivering judgment in the two consolidated suits, Justice Okeke held that the cases lacked merit and consequently dismissed them.

The suits, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1127/2026 and FHC/AB/126/2026, were instituted by Hunye against the APC, Senator Adeola and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), challenging the process through which Adeola emerged as the party’s governorship candidate.

Reacting to the judgment, Adeola commended the judiciary, describing the decision as a vindication of the rule of law and the judicial process.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, the senator expressed satisfaction with the outcome while appreciating his legal team for what he described as their painstaking efforts in defending the suits.

Adeola said, “I want to commend the Honourable Justice for his erudite judgment in these cases challenging my overwhelming and widely accepted victory in our party primary. I also commend my legal team for the painstaking defense put up during the process.

“This victory is yet another milestone in our quest for equity and justice in the Ogun State 2027 election. To God be the glory once again.”

The senator said that despite the legal challenges, he had remained focused on consolidating support for his candidacy across the state through engagements with political stakeholders and other interest groups.

He added that his engagements had also included the presentation of his nine-pillar ITESIWAJU Agenda, which he described as his development blueprint for Ogun State.

According to him, the court’s decision would allow him to concentrate more fully on preparations for the 2027 governorship election and take his campaign message to voters across the state.

Adeola also urged APC members and his supporters, irrespective of their political affiliations, to remain united and focused, stressing that his ambition was driven by a desire to serve the people and contribute to the development of Ogun State.

However, Hunye has rejected the outcome of the proceedings and indicated his intention to appeal the judgment.

In a statement titled, “Our Legal Journey Continues to the Court of Appeal,” Hunye described the Federal High Court as the first stage of the judicial process, insisting that the appellate court would provide another opportunity for his legal team to pursue the issues raised in the suits.

He reaffirmed his commitment to constitutional due process, internal party democracy, and the rule of law, saying his decision to continue with the litigation was informed by the need to ensure fairness and strict compliance with established legal and electoral procedures.

“The Federal High Court is just the first court of hearing, while the Court of Appeal is the next port of call,” Hunye stated.

He expressed confidence in the appellate process, adding that his legal team was prepared to present its arguments before the Court of Appeal.

“Where questions of fairness, legality, and electoral compliance remain unresolved, our legal team is fully prepared to test every issue before the Court of Appeal. We have faith in the appellate process and remain confident that, in time, truth and legality will prevail,” he said.

Hunye further appealed to his supporters, APC members, and the general public to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding as the legal process continues.

He maintained that his decision to pursue the matter was not merely about political ambition but also about defending due process, strengthening internal party democracy, and ensuring that political parties adhere to constitutional and electoral requirements.