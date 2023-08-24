Cleric tasks govt on security challenges

…as church empowers men for community service

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The President of Seventh-day Adventist Church, Northern Nigeria, Pastor Yohanna Harry has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the political leaders and appealed to the present administration to intensify efforts towards addressing economic hardship and security challenges in the different parts of the country.

Pastor Harry spoke in Jos, Plateau State on Wednesday at a press conference held ahead of the Seventh-day Adventist Men’s Organization (Fellowship), Northern Nigeria Region, where he spoke on the State of the nation and issues of the Church.

He lamented the growing hunger in the country and stated that the effort of the Church in reaching out to the less privileged is inadequate hence the need for urgent sustainable efforts by the government to ensure the generality of Nigerians are lifted out of poverty.

According to him, “The Northern Nigeria Adventist Men’s Organization Convention 2023, entitled: Adventist Faith and State of the Nation. Seventh-day Adventist Church believes in the Holy Scriptures, the Old and New Testaments as the infallible written Word of God, given by divine inspiration through the holy men of God. In this Word, God has committed to man the knowledge necessary for salvation. The Holy Scriptures are the unfailing revelation of His will. They are the standard of character, the test of experience, the authoritative revealer of doctrines, and the trustworthy record of God’s acts in history.

“Seventh-day Adventist beliefs are meant to permeate your whole life. Growing out of scriptures that paint a compelling portrait of God, everyone is free to explore, experience, and know the One who desires to make us whole. Since the establishment of the Seventh-day Adventist Welfare Service (SAWS) in 1956, the Adventist Church has continually prioritized Humanitarian Aid and Community Development.

“This priority springs from a deeply held belief in service… Our world is full of wars, natural disasters, poverty, and famines, and we are motivated to reach out to those suffering in the name of Jesus. We derive our inspiration from our faith which motivates us to show Christ’s love to the world around us. Faith expressed by action may require sacrifice, but it is only by selflessly serving others that we become a true reflection of Christ…

“For Adventists, it is not enough to acknowledge that poverty exists. We must live a life in which the grace of God has given us flows onto others in the form of love, care, and generosity. The Church knows and believes that political and economic strategies are core components in addressing issues of sustainable development, however, religious freedom is essential to tackling the root causes of poverty. This is because religious freedom is a pivotal human right that is central to all other freedoms and is key to nurturing sustainable development.”

Speaking about the men’s programme, he added, “The convention is a gathering of men from all the Adventist Church across the Northern Region. It provides our men with the opportunity to review their missionary activities aimed at helping those in need and make positive projections for the coming year. They also use the platform to pray for themselves, the church and the nation at large. We therefore call on Nigerians to continue to pray for our leaders and appeal to the present administration to intensify efforts towards addressing security challenges in different parts of the country.”

Also, Pastor Robert Osei-Bonsu, President of the West/Central Africa Division of the Church, and Elder Emmanuel Ogbonna, Director, of Adventist Men’s Organization, Northern Nigeria who were present at the event reiterated the conference was an opportunity to examine themselves and see what they can do for the Church and community and as they depart, they go and serve humanity.