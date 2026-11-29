…As Mbah, hospital mgt promise world-class services

President Bola Tinubu, at the weekend, commissioned the 300-bed Enugu International Hospital, a quaternary health facility built by the Governor Peter Mbah administration.

Tinubu commissioned the hospital on the sidelines of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Enugu at the weekend.

The commissioning was witnessed by the First Lady , Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Senator Goodwill Akpabio; Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo; and Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gabajabiamila, among a host of others.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Prof. Sam Agwu, and Governor Mbah have both assured that the facility would provide world-class health services cutting across various specialist areas.

“The hospital is built around six centres of excellence: Cancer; Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging; Heart and Vascular; Neurosciences; Renal; and Wellness, Longevity and Regenerative Medicine. In its Cancer Centre, with PET-CT and SPECT-CT scanning and its own on-site cyclotron, Enugu now holds a capability very few hospitals in sub-Saharan Africa can offer. It is a generational change in healthcare, and it began with his vision,” Prof. Agwu stated.

He explained that clinical services at Enugu International Hospital would be activated in phases, department by department, as each team completes its induction, testing and licensing.

While thanking President Tinubu for according the hospital the highest political endorsement by finding the time to personally commission it, he also paid special tribute to Mbah for his visionary leadership and the contractors, TANIT Medical Engineering, for delivering a health facility that can compete anywhere in the world.

Meanwhile, Mbah has assured that the state-of-the-art medical facility would help to reverse medical tourism out of the country, ensuring that the state secures a huge chunk of the market valued at well over $1 billion annually.

During the pre-inauguration tour, Mbah told journalists, “If you recall our manifesto during our campaign for office, we made it clear that we were committed to making Enugu a medical tourism hub on the continent.

“We knew the size of that market and wanted to have a good share of that market. But we knew also that it was never going to be wished into existence.

“We knew that we needed to do things differently and build a world-class facility and, most importantly, attract top-notch professionals to provide services. We cannot wait to welcome the world to Enugu.

“We have quite a lot of Ndi Enugu and Nigerians who travel to India, Turkey, the United States, and the United Kingdom to seek medical attention. So, what we are asking for is just a fraction of what they would have spent overseas for the same quality of services.”

He said the hospital had secured the services of high-flying medical professionals within and outside the country.