Manchester City’s Italian manager Enzo Maresca (C) stops Manchester City’s Italian goalkeeper #01 Gianluigi Donnarumma from arguing with Referee John Brooks at the end of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 29, 2026. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Elliot Anderson said Arsenal were “protected” by the officials after Manchester City were denied a “blatant” penalty in the final seconds of their controversial 2-2 draw on Sunday.

City were left fuming after VAR opted not to give a penalty when Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres blocked the ball with his hand in stoppage-time at the Emirates Stadium.

The Premier League match centre defended the decision on X, saying the VAR official felt Gyokeres’s left hand was “tucked in”.

But Enzo Maresca’s side were already raging over the VAR decision to award Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber’s late equaliser despite their appeal for handball.

City had also complained bitterly when Timber avoided a red card in the first half after pulling the hair of winger Jeremy Doku.

Several City players confronted referee John Brooks on the pitch after the final whistle.

With his second-placed team denied the chance to close the six-point gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal by the penalty decision, City midfielder Anderson launched a scathing attack on Brooks and the VAR officials.

“I think they said normal position, but his hands are up here. Obviously not a normal position. But it is what it is. It’s what we’re up against and we’ll fight,” Anderson said.

“Obviously there was a lot going on, but I’ve just seen it back and it’s blatant.

“We should have won. They’ve really been protected today by a few things but it’s football.”

Gyokeres’s penalty escape left the football world outraged at the conclusion of the contentious clash between the bitter rivals.

“You jump sometimes with an elbow up, you don’t jump with your arms at full stretch in front of you. It’s a shocker of a decision,” former Manchester United star Gary Neville said on Sky Sports.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards added: “That is a disgraceful decision. When do you jump like that? You never jump like that.

“I understand for referees it’s difficult and it’s a big call to make in a big moment of the game – last kick of it. But they have all the evidence.

“That is a penalty kick every day of the week, at whatever level you’re watching football.

“No one jumps and braces with the arms forward like that. If he doesn’t do that it’s a certain goal. I can’t believe that they’ve not given it.”

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