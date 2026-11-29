…SDP candidate speaks on accountability, Qur’anic education, insecurity

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has urged Nigerians to judge political leaders by their integrity, accountability and capacity to deliver good governance rather than their religious identities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adebayo said the religious composition of a government was less important than its commitment to the values it professed, insisting that public office holders must demonstrate such values through their actions and policies.

The SDP candidate spoke in Kaduna during an engagement with Qur’anic scholars and memorizers, where he argued that the quality of governance should be measured by its commitment to fairness, justice and the welfare of citizens.

“What matters is that the government itself must be halal,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to pay greater attention to the conduct and performance of political leaders rather than whether they were Muslims or Christians.

Adebayo also said religious teachings should influence public administration, stressing that memorising the Holy Qur’an should go beyond recitation to the practical application of its teachings in society.

He called for greater government recognition of Qur’anic education and proposed a partnership with madrassa operators to integrate Islamic learning into the country’s educational system.

“There is no contradiction between acquiring religious knowledge and studying science, technology, mathematics and engineering,” he said.

Citing his running mate, Dr Usman Bugaje, as an example of someone with both Islamic and Western education, Adebayo argued that religious and conventional education could complement each other.

He also advocated support for visually impaired Qur’anic learners through the provision of Braille materials, noting that physical disabilities should not prevent access to religious education.

On insecurity, the SDP candidate urged Islamic scholars and their communities to support efforts to tackle the menace, describing the activities of Boko Haram, Lakurawa, bandits and kidnappers as contrary to Islamic teachings.

He said his proposed administration would prioritise access to essential services, including education and affordable food, while ensuring that public resources were deployed to meet the needs of Nigerians.

Adebayo cautioned against the use of religion as a political instrument, urging voters to make their choices based on character, knowledge and accountability.

Earlier, the SDP vice-presidential candidate, Dr Usman Bugaje, called on Nigerians to translate religious knowledge into responsible conduct and decisions that promote justice in society.

Bugaje, who addressed the gathering in Arabic and Hausa, said Qur’anic memorizers had an important responsibility to guide society through the proper understanding and application of religious teachings.

He also warned against vote buying, urging Nigerians not to exchange their votes for money, food or other material benefits.

“Political choices should be guided by conscience and accountability before Almighty Allah,” Bugaje said.

The SDP National Chairman, Professor Sadiq Abubakar Gombe, said leadership required integrity, honesty, knowledge and the capacity to manage public affairs.

Gombe disclosed that the party had consulted Islamic scholars, Qur’anic teachers and other Muslim groups in developing its policy direction.

He stressed that religious identity alone was insufficient qualification for political leadership and urged religious institutions to use their platforms, including Qur’anic schools and Friday sermons, to educate citizens on their civic responsibilities and the importance of informed participation in the political process.

In a related engagement in Kaduna, Adebayo attended the retirement and book dedication ceremony of the outgoing President of HEKAN Church, Reverend Amos Kiri.

The SDP presidential candidate described retirement as a transition to another phase of service, urging the cleric to continue contributing to society through his experience and leadership.

He commended Kiri for his service despite the security and social challenges facing the country and called on religious leaders to contribute more actively to addressing national problems.

Adebayo also announced donations totalling N12 million to support the church’s women’s choir, church choir, Kiri’s retirement account and the launch of his book.