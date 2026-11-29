Jimmy Odukoya

By Toni Kan

To begin this intervention on the feud at the Fountain of Life Church, let me reach for two well-worn and tired cliches.The first is – “do not judge a book by its cover” and the second is “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

Their significance will become clear as we progress.

I had refrained from joining the fray because I consider the Fountain of Life Church as home and have been particularly hurt by the events of the past few weeks but after reading a news report that the Board of Trustees has dragged Pastor Jimmy Odukoya to court and a judge may have issued a bench warrant against Jimmy Odukoya, I have decided to write something.

When Bishop Mike Okonkwo, founder of TREM and the spiritual father of the Fountain of Life Church and its founders came to the church on Sunday November 22, 2026, many believed the troubled waters of the feud had finally been calmed, but it seems the silver-haired members of the board are determined to see the conflict through to its bitter end, heedless of any call to sheathe their swords.

That in my opinion is a grave mistake, another in a series that has seen the church founded and nurtured by Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya fighting for its soul.

I write as someone who has attended the Fountain of Life Church for over 24 years, and a quick disclaimer is necessary at this point on account of what I do for a living. I am not writing as a reputation and crisis manager, and I have not been retained by Jimmy Odukoya even though I own a thriving PR and crisis management company.

I write as a concernedFountaineer who is worried about the development.

I have only spoken to Jimmy Odukoya once in my life. A little over 13 years ago as he prepared to wed his now ex-wife, Kemi Banjoko, I was asked to interview the couple for the Fountain Magazine which I wrote for and edited alongside a few others for over six years. I also did some social media work for the church. The wedding took place at St. Mary’s Church, Church Path, Saffron Walden in the United Kingdom.

In that capacity, I came to interact with Pastor Taiwo at close quarters. I interviewed him and visited his home a few times. I also recall that I drafted the press release which was released to the press announcing Jimmy’s wedding.

The big mistake many have made and which his traducers believed would earn them points in the court of public opinion was to judge the book that is Jimmy Odukoya by its cover.

He is much more than the sum of the parts of his long hair, his tattoos, his biceps and his jewellery. He had addressed the issue of his hair in a BBC interview and so I will not waste time doing so.

So, is Jimmy Odukoyasome trust fund kid whose father died and decided to promote himself CEO? No. He was raised in the church, worked in the church, paid his dues in the church and has always professed his Christian faith from his rap songs to his acting and in his service as pastor Fountain of Life’s youth church, Church 3.16 which he was already leading before he got married.

Before we proceed, a few things are worth unpacking. There is a Yoruba proverb that I love. It goes something like this: bad character is like smoke; it does not hide.

If Jimmy Odukoya is the cheating lothario that many online influenzas, sorry, influencers have made him out to be the news would have been out before now. A young man dealing with a church full of hormonal young men and women in the age of social media would have been exposed a long time ago.

I don’t recall ever seeing him with a lady before the marriage announcement. I clearly remember seeing him in company of his friend, Seun Sobo, who if I remember correctly is also a pastor and used to do voice-overs.

The second thing worth noting is that he built Church 3:16 up into something impressive so much so that only recently one of those he pastored at Church 3.16 asked him to walk her down the aisle. Respect does not come better clothed than that.

Now did Jimmy Odukoya suddenly realise he had to be a pastor after his father died and there was a church to inherit? Nope. Jimmy Odukoya was ordained a pastor in 2009 before he got married in 2013 and he holds a licence as a Christian minister with Greenwood Christian Centre in the United States.

Jimmy is also not all muscles even though his physique is the stuff of envy for gym rats. He is a nerd who attended Oral Roberts University for his first degree and graduated top of his class in the MBA programme of the same university.

Upon his return to Nigeria, Jimmy Odukoya worked in Accenture for a short spell before moving to an oil company, even as he pastored a church and released a few very well received gospel themed, rap inflected singles. His Hennesy cypher alongside Vector and others ranks up there among hip-hop heads. His opening line is unequivocally Christian and has been hailed by hip hop heads and Christians alike – “See I am a pastor, so let me prophesy” before noting that “Jesus is the missing piece without him your life is incomplete.” “

So, why would a pastor do a rap cypher for an alcoholic brand? Let me answer; he did a gospel themed rap song and secondly the Bible gives us an answer from St Paul in 1 Corinthians 9.22 where said: “I am made all things to all men, that I might by all means save some.”

Imagine a youth pastor dressed every day in Agbada ministering to young men and women in baggy jeans and t-shirts. Imagine a youth pastor singing a hymnal to a congregation filled with children weaned on hip-hop? Then imagine a youth pastor dressed in t-shirt and jeans and sneakers. Which one will the youngsters listen to?

To gain further insights listen to his debut single “Show Ya Sef” on which he raps – “they call me boss man, but Jesus is the big boss…Jesu dey make me show ma sef!”

Watch the video carefully and you will see his sister make a cameo.

And if you want to hear more listen to the 2011 song “Conqueror” a rock accented rap track produced by Mosa in which he raps that he is in the CIA because in “Chris I Abide.”

Aha, but he is no longer Pastor of the youth church. So why is he still dressing like one?

Good point and that is another mistake many are making. Have you been to the Fountain of Life Church lately? The average age of the church is 25 years. They have transitioned with him and whenever the dust settles and if Jimmy Odukoya is asked to leave the physical space that is Fountain of Life church, whoever takes over will be preaching to empty pews. The young men and women Jimmy has mentored for over 20 years would head out the door with him.

Mark my words.

Anyone in doubt should research the history of Christ Embassy. It all began on campus, and those young men and women Pastor Chris Oyakhilome found and mentored are the leaders of today and devoted congregants of Christ Embassy.

Okay, so rap music was not enough for him, he had to go to Nollywood and be acting kissy-kissy scenes? Well, the Holy Spirit gives Christians the spirit of excellence and you can see it in Jimmy Odukoya, forget the muscles and the tattoos. How many years did he act in Nollywood before he “blew”? In just five years he had transitioned from Nollywood to star in a blockbuster Hollywood movie, The Woman King. Not a waka pass role but as General Oba Ade.

I don’t have details but if his father had not died and he became a full-time pastor, Jimmy Odukoya would have starred in the forthcoming Children of Blood and Bones.

And speaking of mentors, did you watch that video where the late Pastor Taiwo asked that in the event of his demise that Pastor Kunle Areogun should take over as Senior Pastor with Jimmy as his administrative deputy and pastor of the youth church?

Those who put out that video, which Jimmy Odukoya has said he recorded but failed to delete when he was asked,should have paid more attention before making it public.

In my 24 years of attending the Fountain of Life Church, I would never have mentioned Pastor Areogun’s name as one of those who would take over from Pastor Taiwo. Why? Simple, he never showed any sign that he was “hungry” for that position as others did. Whenever he was called upon to minister, he did his bit and left. I used to call him the Yoruba pastor with an Igbo accent.

So why did Pastor Taiwo pick him or as we say in church, why did the Holy Spirit lead him to do that? I already wrote the answer, and you may need to scroll up a few paragraphs to find it. I wrote that when Jimmy Odukoya returned from the US, he worked in an oil company, right. Well, that oil company was owned by Paster Kunle Areogun.

Now you may wish to scroll up again. I used the word “mentored”. Mentor is not actually an English word. It is a Greek word and the name of the friend Odysseus entrusted his family and son Telemachus to as he succumbed to his wanderlust because as Tennyson wrote in Ulysses (which is actually the Latin name for Odysseus) he “cannot rest from travel: I will drink Life to the lees.”

The men and women chasing Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, son of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya should have paid more attention to that video because Pastor Taiwo was entrusting his son to a mentor – Pastor Kunle Areogun – Jimmy’s former boss and who better to guide and nurture Jimmy into full leadership than his former boss.

Those who released that video made a big mistake and scored an own goal and time will reveal it in due course.

For now, let us keep praying for the Fountain of Life Church because as Jimmy Odukoya said on Sunday – “God no go shame us!”