…Commission says no aptitude test schedule has been announced

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned prospective applicants against fake recruitment updates circulating online, saying it has not issued any statement or directive on the exercise.

The commission, in a statement published on its official Facebook page on Sunday, said it was aware of widespread misinformation, falsehood and fraudulent updates concerning its recruitment exercise.

It urged members of the public to disregard online reports claiming that an aptitude test had been scheduled for applicants.

“Going by the plethora of misinformation, falsehood and fraudulent updates on the recruitment exercise openly advertised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, it is imperative to alert the public that the Commission has not made any statement, update or directive to applicants on the exercise,” the statement said.

The commission also stressed that it did not charge any fee or make financial demands on applicants in connection with its employment offers.

It warned individuals and groups using the EFCC’s name and identity to mislead prospective applicants to desist from such fraudulent activities.

The commission advised applicants and members of the public to rely on its official communication channels for authentic information about the recruitment exercise.