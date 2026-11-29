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By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

DUTSE — Gunmen have killed a police inspector, identified as Abdullahi Kawu, and stolen his AK-47 rifle during an attack on a police checkpoint along Taura–Ringim Road in Jigawa State.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 27, 2026, at about 7:40 p.m., opposite Government Girls Science Secondary School, Taura, while police operatives were conducting stop-and-search operations.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Command, SP Shiisu Lawan Adam, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to the statement, the attackers, numbering about three and riding on a motorcycle, emerged from a bush path reportedly linked to Garki town and opened fire on the officers.

Kawu sustained gunshot injuries during the attack and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where a medical doctor later confirmed him dead.

The assailants reportedly fled the scene after taking the deceased officer’s AK-47 rifle.

The police said the command had intensified security operations following the incident, with operatives combing surrounding bushes and adjoining areas to track down the fleeing suspects and recover the stolen firearm.

The command condemned the attack and assured residents that efforts were underway to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Tijjani Murtala, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

He urged members of the public to promptly report suspicious movements and activities to the nearest security formation.