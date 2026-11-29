By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North West), Operation Fansan Yamma, have rescued five kidnapped victims and destroyed several terrorists’ camps and hideouts in separate operations in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The operations, according to the military, were part of sustained efforts by the Theatre Command to combat terrorism and restore peace and security across the North-West region.

The Acting Media Information Officer, Captain Tamuno Sinivie, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said troops of Sector 1, while conducting a fighting patrol on Saturday, November 28, 2026, responded to a distress call following the abduction of occupants of a Hyundai vehicle along the Amara–Chakau Road in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to him, the swift intervention of the troops forced the terrorists to abandon their captives, leading to the rescue of all five victims.

The rescued persons, comprising three males and two females aged between 17 and 45, were said to have been rescued unharmed.

In a separate operation on the same day, troops of Sector 2 conducted clearance operations across Sakajiki, Abaniyawa, Zakuwa, Yar Dutsi, Danwarga and adjoining communities in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Sinivie said the operation led to the destruction of several terrorists’ camps and hideouts, as well as the recovery of logistics supplies belonging to the criminal group.

He said the successes underscored Operation Fansan Yamma’s commitment to dismantling terrorist networks, weakening their operational capabilities and protecting lives and property across its area of responsibility.

The Theatre Command reassured residents of its determination to sustain operations against terrorism and other forms of criminality.

It also urged members of the public to continue supporting troops by providing timely and credible information about suspicious movements and activities in their communities.