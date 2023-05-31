Adegoke murder: Court sentences Adedoyin, 2 others to death by hanging 

….Frees 3 defendants

By Shina Abubakar

Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Ojo, yesterday, sentenced Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ife, to death by hanging, over the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Adedoyin, alongside six of his hotel workers — Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola — was docked on 18-count, including conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful killing of Timothy Adegoke.

Other counts included an attempt to commit a felony, administering an extra judicial oath, tampering with evidence, manufacturing evidence, indecent tempering with the deceased body and interference with the deceased body among others.

The court, however, discharged and acquitted three defendants, Magdalene, Chiefuna (2nd defendant), Oluwole Lawrence, (4th defendant) and Adebayo Kunle) 6th defendant), on the charges preferred against them.

Justice Ojo, in her judgement, convicted Adedoyin on charges 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 15 and 16 which border on conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful killing, conspiracy to administer extra judicial oath, indecent tempering with the deceased body, tampering with evidence and manufacturing of evidence.

She also convicted the 3rd and fifth defendants, Adeniyi Aderogba and Oyetunde Kazeem, on counts, 1, 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8.

According to her, there was no direct evidence linking the convicts to the killing of Adegoke but added that the circumstantial evidence against them is strong and compelling against them.

She sentenced Adedoyin to 10 years jail term on counts 1 (conspiracy to commit murder), and death by hanging on counts 2 and 3, (murder and unlawful killing of Timothy Adegoke).

Adedoyin was also sentenced to three years jail term on count 7, two years jail term on count 9 and five years each on counts 15 and 16.

Similarly, Aderogba and Kazeem were sentenced to 10 years jail term on count 1, and death by hanging on counts 2 and 3.

While Aderogba was committed to life imprisonment on count 5, with two and eight years jail terms on count 7 and 8, Kazeem was committed to five years jail term on count five and two years each for counts 7 and eight.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned sentencing on the 7th defendant, Adedeji Adesola, who was convicted on count 15 (manufacturing of evidence), till tomorrow Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The decision was on the ground of an allocution statement by both her counsel and the prosecution that her role in unearthing the mystery behind the case is pertinent and justice should be tendered with mercy in her case.

She, however, declared Rahman Adedoyin wanted and ordered Interpol to commence a manhunt for the accused to arrest him in any part of the world he may be hiding.

The judge further ordered that the vehicle that was used to commit the crime and the hotel, where the said crime was committed be forfeited to the state government, adding that the children of the deceased should be placed on scholarship on the bill of Adedoyin, Aderogba and Kazeem till they register for their National Youths Service Corps, NYSC scheme.

The court had earlier resolved the issue of fiat to prosecute the matter in favour of Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, after the counsel to the third, fifth and sixth defendants that Falana did not have the fiat of the Attorney-General of Osun State to prosecute the matter; hence, the proceedings should be discountenanced.

It will be recalled that Adegoke was declared missing on November 7, 2021, by the police in Osun State after he did not report for his postgraduate examination at the OAU in Ile-Ile, on November 6, 2021.

He was reported to have lodged at the Hilton Hotel Ile-Ife, owned by Dr Rahman Adedoyin and his body was later found in a shallow grave along the Ede Road, Ile-Ife after the investigating team was taken to where it was dumped by Messrs Aderogba and Kazeem.

They alleged that it was dumped on the instruction of the Managing Director of the Hotel, Raheem Adedoyin, son of the owner.

