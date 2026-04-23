Arise reporter’s murder: Second defendant led police to 9 others – Witness

Somtochukwu Maduagwu

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP) Maxwell Eje, on Thursday in Abuja, told the FCT High Court sitting in Jabi that Sani Surajo led a “Scorpion Squad” to nine other defendants linked to the murder of Arise News correspondent, Somtochukwu Maduagwu.

Eje said this while being led in evidence by the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Adama Musa.‎

The ASP said that Surajo took the squad to Dei-Dei, a suburb in the FCT, where his phone was given to him to enable him communicate with the other gang members.‎

‎According to him, Surajo contacted Abubakar Alkamu, who was in Kano, and he also called Hassan Isah.

He also told the court that his team disguised themselves to effect the arrest of the defendants.‎

‎”Alkamu and Isah entered the vehicle and there we got them arrested, then we searched them and recovered weapons they intended to use for another robbery operation that night.

“Daggers were recovered from them and they revealed that they had other members they worked with during armed robberies.

‎”They called ‘Small’, the 8th defendant and he came. It was ASP Douglas that got him arrested and found a dagger on him.

“That was the exact method we used to get the remaining defendants and took them to our office,” Eje said.‎

‎He further told the court that the defendants’ statements were taken voluntarily under word of caution and the statements of the third and seventh defendants were recorded.

He added that he asked the defendants before the recording began if they would call any member of their family or the Legal Aid Council but they asked him to go ahead and record their statement.‎

The prosecuting counsel informed the court that he intended to tender the statements of the defendants along with the firearms recovered from them.

He also said that he had two more witnesses, as well as a medical doctor to call in the ongoing trial.‎

‎Justice Mohammed Idris subsequently adjourned the matter until June 16 for continuation of hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCT Police Commissioner charged Alkamu, Surajo, and Isah alongside Abdulsalam Saleh and Shamsu Hassan, with nine counts bordering on armed robbery and culpable homicide.

Others charged were Suleiman Badamosi, Zaradeen Mohammed, Musa Umar, Mashikur Jamil, Suleiman Sani, and Abubakar Usman.

They were charged in connection with the Sept. 29, 2025, armed robbery at Unique Apartments in Katampe, Abuja, during which Arise News reporter, Somtochukwu Maduagwu and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami, were killed.

(NAN)