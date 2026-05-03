Plateau insecurity: OPC leader calls for urgent govt action

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Reformed, has expressed concerns over the persistent insecurity in Plateau State, calling on government authorities to take decisive steps to protect lives and property, particularly those of non-indigenes in the State.

In a statement, OPC reformed leader, Ambassador Dare Adesope, stressed that Nigeria’s Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to live, work, and own property in any part of the country, maintaining that such fundamental rights must be upheld at all times.

The statement read in part: “It is the responsibility of governments at all levels, especially state governments to ensure the safety and security of all residents without discrimination.

“Security should not be selective, every Nigerian, regardless of ethnic background, deserves equal protection under the law.”

Expressing deep concern over the recurring attacks in Plateau State, OPC lamented the loss of innocent lives and destruction of property, which it stressed have continued to inflict hardship on many families. It particularly referenced members of the Yoruba community, who have reportedly lived peacefully and contributed to the socio-economic development of the state.

Describing the Yoruba as a people known for hospitality, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, the stakeholders said; “it is only fair that they, alongside other non-indigenes, receive equal respect, protection, and a sense of belonging wherever they reside in the country.” The group noted that Nigeria’s constitution guarantees every citizen the right to live, work, and own property in any part of the country. “This fundamental right must be protected at all times. Every Nigerian, regardless of ethnic background or state of origin, deserves to feel safe and secure wherever they reside.

“It is therefore the responsibility of government at all levels, especially state governments to ensure the protection of lives and property for all residents, including non-indigenes. Security should never be selective.”

Every citizen must enjoy equal protection under the law.

“The persistent insecurity in Plateau State is deeply concerning. The recurring attacks, loss of innocent lives, and destruction of property have caused immense pain and hardship to many families, including members of the Yoruba community who have lived peacefully and contributed significantly to the growth and development of the state.”

Adesope, also condemned a recent attack by known Fulani herdsmen on a Yoruba community in Matale Village, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, LGA, Ogun State.

He expressed concern over the incident, where a young farmer, Isaach Bamgbola reportedly had his hand severed with a cutlass, also launch attack on the villagers before members of the Oodua People’s Congress reformed overpowered and hand them over to the police.