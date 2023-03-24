Police nab 4 robbery suspects in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested four members of a Lagos based robbery gang, who have been terrorizing Ode-Remo area of Ogun State in recent time.

The Ogun State command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to newsmen in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital, said the suspects were arrested on the 13th of March 2023.

Oyeyemi gave the names of the suspects to include; Habeeb Salaudeen 24, Ezekiel Jayesimi 30, Olamilekan Teniola 22 and Olaitan Sonibare 25.

He added that the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by policemen attached to Ode-Remo divisional headquarters at about 2:30 am, that armed robbers numbering about seven had invaded a dwelling house at COTCO road, Ode-Remo, and dispossessing the residents of their belongings.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Ode-Remo Division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi quickly led his men to the scene. On getting there, they engaged the hoodlums in gun battle, but the robbers managed to escape in a white Rav 4 Car which they came with”.

“Luck however ran against them when they were accosted by policemen at Warewa who stopped them having seen the bullet hole on their vehicle”.

“The robbers subsequently abandoned the car and ran away”.

“They were technically trailed to Mushin area of Lagos, where four amongst them were apprehended”.

“They have all confessed to the commission of the crime”.

Items recovered from them included; 4 I phones and thirteen android phones.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

The CP also ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang, with the view to bring them to justice.