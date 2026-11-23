By Omeiza Ajayi

The National Universities Commission NUC has proposed that universities adopt a three-to-four-week break to accommodate the 2027 general election, saying the entire election cycle will last no more than four weeks.

Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, made the proposal on Monday in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan SAN.

According to a statement from INEC on Monday night, Amupitan was accompanied by National Commissioners and senior officials of the commission.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections hold on Saturday, 16 January 2027. The Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections follow on Saturday, 6 February 2027.

He noted that the academic community had for over a decade served as the backbone of collation and declaration of results, with Vice-Chancellors serving as Collation and Returning Officers across the Federation.

The INEC Chairman said the commission had introduced operational, technological and security reforms to make the work of its university partners safer and less contentious.

He said polling unit results on Form EC8A would undergo automated arithmetic consistency and over-voting checks before transmission to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

According to him, the commission has procured 57,000 new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices and lowered the voter-to-device ratio to 850 per machine.

Amupitan added that INEC would conduct a nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday, 28 November 2026.

On security, he said the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) had been decentralised to every Local Government Area and Registration Area, with dedicated security cordons and escort protocols around collation centres.

He drew attention to Sections 96 and 97 of the Electoral Act 2026, which criminalise violence, abusive rhetoric and threats against electoral personnel, and Section 148, which empowers the commission to prosecute offenders directly.

“No Returning Officer or Collation Officer will be left to stand alone against lawlessness,” Amupitan said.

He then asked the NUC for support in four areas: the timely nomination of academic staff of verified non-partisan standing, the alignment of academic calendars with the election dates, collaboration on voter education and counter-disinformation on campuses, and the welfare and recognition of academics deployed for election duty.

Responding, Ribadu congratulated Amupitan on his appointment, describing him as a lawyer and academic of international repute and “a round peg in a round hole.”

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The NUC Executive Secretary said the commission would engage Vice-Chancellors on the nomination of academic staff, including through an online meeting. He said it would also transmit a circular to the universities once INEC forwards a formal letter on the matter.

“Since we want to have credible elections, we also have to have credible personnel,” Ribadu said. He added that all ad hoc personnel should take an oath of neutrality.

On the academic calendar, he said the entire election cycle would last no more than four weeks, and suggested that universities could adopt a three-to-four-week break to accommodate it.

“We will discuss with the Vice-Chancellors and have their calendars tweaked in such a way that it will not affect the elections, nor will it affect the studies of the students,” Ribadu said.

He said students could also support voter education through campus clubs.

Ribadu expressed confidence that INEC would deliver a transparent, free and fair election that would serve as an example to other African countries.

He proposed expanded collaboration between the two institutions, including student internships at INEC offices, a possible programme in electoral studies, and joint research on artificial intelligence, robotics and data analytics.