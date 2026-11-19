By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested nine suspects over an armed robbery at student hostels in Keffi and rescued three kidnapped victims in Awe Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists in Lafia on Thursday.

Nansel said the arrests followed a distress call reporting that suspected armed robbers had invaded student hostels behind Princess Sarah in Keffi and dispossessed occupants of their belongings.

He said operatives attached to the Angwan Lambu Division promptly mobilised to the scene but the suspects fled before their arrival.

Acting on intelligence, the police team reportedly trailed the suspects to a hotel on the outskirts of Keffi, where nine persons were arrested.

Items recovered from them included a cutlass, a long stick, eight mobile phones and substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

The police spokesman said investigations had commenced, adding that the suspects had been identified by their victims and were cooperating with investigators by providing useful information to establish their respective levels of involvement.

On the rescue operation in Awe, Nansel said three kidnapped victims were rescued in the Hunki axis, between Awe and Azara, following intelligence that armed bandits had abducted some persons and were holding them hostage in a forest.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police immediately mobilised operatives of the Violent Crimes Response Unit (VCRU) and other patrol teams to the area.

The operatives combed the forest and engaged the kidnappers, mounting pressure on them until they abandoned the victims and fled.

The rescued victims were identified as Habibu Samaika, 40, from Gulbin Dutsi, Ubi Local Government Area of Taraba State; Audi Abubakar, 40, from Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State; and Shafiu Zakari, 19, from Azara in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Nansel said the victims were rescued unhurt and taken to Azara General Hospital for medical attention, where they were confirmed to be in stable condition.

He added that their relatives had been contacted and arrangements were being made to reunite them with their families after their discharge.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sheikh Mohammed Danko, commended the operatives for their prompt response, courage and professionalism during the two operations.

Danko reassured residents of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, adding that intelligence-led operations, patrols and other security exercises would be sustained to dismantle criminal networks and their hideouts.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements and criminal activities to the nearest police station, assuring them that information supplied would be treated with utmost confidentiality.