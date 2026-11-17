police badge

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested 26 suspects, recovered 495 rounds of live ammunition and four locally fabricated firearms, and neutralised three suspected bandits in security operations across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Cletus Nwadiogbu, disclosed this on Tuesday during the command’s monthly press briefing in Makurdi.

He said the operations also led to the recovery of 290 ammunition chains, the rescue of five kidnapped victims, and the recovery of a stolen Toyota Camry and a Honda motorcycle.

Giving details of the operations, Nwadiogbu said operatives of Operation Zenda intercepted a vehicle travelling from Jato-Aka towards Makurdi through Gboko on November 15 and arrested a passenger, Timothy Shawon.

According to him, 290 rounds of 7.62×51mm ammunition and 200 rounds of 7.62×39mm ammunition were allegedly found concealed in the suspect’s bag.

He said further investigation led to the recovery of 290 ammunition chains, adding that the suspect was allegedly linked to the killing of security personnel at Agu Centre in September 2025.

The commissioner also disclosed the arrest of two suspects, Michael Tyonongu and Godwin Agaibge, during a stop-and-search operation along Gbajimgba-Makurdi Road, where a locally fabricated pistol was recovered.

In a separate operation, police arrested Dan Audu at Yagba community and recovered a locally fabricated revolver pistol and one live ammunition.

Nwadiogbu said the suspect confessed to belonging to the Black Scorpion confraternity.

On kidnapping, the police commissioner said five victims were rescued at Utange Village, Katsina-Ala, on November 8, but three died from injuries sustained during the incident, while two survived.

He added that 10 suspects were arrested over the alleged abduction of a commercial driver, Mohammed Musa, a woman and her six-year-old son at Ojinebe-Adoka Village.

According to him, the vehicle in which the victims were last seen was subsequently found burnt, while efforts to locate them were ongoing.

The command also arrested two suspected armed robbers, Saviour Shagbaor and Maakaven Matthew, over an alleged attack on a commercial motorcyclist along the Gboko-North axis.

Another suspect, Tersoo Orjime, was arrested in Makurdi, with a locally made revolver pistol and a knife recovered from him.

Nwadiogbu further disclosed that three suspected bandits were neutralised during separate encounters with security operatives in Ukum Local Government Area.

Items recovered during the operations included locally fabricated firearms, ammunition, cartridges, assorted charms and a stolen Honda motorcycle.

The commissioner also said nine suspects were arrested over the alleged killing of 52-year-old Felix Ahemba in Gboko, while another nine were arrested over the burning of the Traditional Council Hall at Tyem-Imongu community in Vandeikya Local Government Area.

He said the suspects arrested over the burning of the traditional council hall had been charged to court.

In another development, operatives of Operation Zenda arrested Isaac Viashima in Gboko over alleged involvement in a criminal syndicate linked to armed robbery, kidnapping, fraud and ransom-taking.

Nwadiogbu said two military uniforms, a dagger, desert boots and two rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

Assessing the operations, the commissioner attributed the successes to intelligence-led policing, prompt response to distress calls, sustained patrols and collaboration with other security agencies.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and provide credible information to security agencies, assuring that the command would sustain efforts to tackle criminal activities across the state.

“We remain determined to identify, arrest, and bring offenders to justice, through lawful means,” he said.