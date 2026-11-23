The Delta State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Ughelli North Local Government Area following reported violence at a campaign rally of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Uduere Community, which allegedly left some people dead and several others injured.

The curfew, which takes effect from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily, will remain in force until further notice.

The Delta State Police Command disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by its Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe.

According to the statement, the police have commenced investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

The Command urged residents to comply strictly with the curfew and cooperate with security personnel to maintain peace and public safety.

The statement reads, “The Command therefore urges residents of Ughelli North Local Government Area to comply strictly with the curfew imposed by the Delta State Government, restricting movement between 1800hrs to 0600hrs until further notice. Residents are advised to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel in the interest of public safety.

“The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale, psc, mnips, has directed intensified security operations in the affected area to prevent further violence and maintain law and order. The CP has ordered a full-scale investigation and assures residents of the state that anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law, irrespective of political affiliation or status, and urges members of the public to provide credible information to assist ongoing investigations.”

Erale also extended his condolences to the families of those who died and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property while ensuring a peaceful environment for lawful

political activities.

The police commissioner further warned political actors and their supporters against thuggery, intimidation and the unlawful use of firearms.

He stressed that political differences must never be allowed to degenerate into violence or loss of lives.

Vanguard News