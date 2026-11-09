Police rescue suspected motorcycle thief from poisoning in Ogun

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…Arrest one suspect

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has rescued a 26-year-old man, Timothy Ashamu, from an alleged poisoning attack in Oke-Odan, Yewa South Local Government Area of the state, and arrested one suspect in connection with the incident.

Ashamu, who is suspected of stealing more than three motorcycles, was allegedly forced to ingest a substance suspected to be Gamaline by three individuals in an apparent retaliatory attack.

The police said the incident followed a robbery allegation in October 2026 involving Ashamu and one Adetunji Vincent, who was reportedly dispossessed of his Bajaj motorcycle along Agosu Road, Oke-Odan.

According to the police, further investigations revealed that Ashamu allegedly confessed to stealing more than three motorcycles, using weapons, including hammers, sticks and cutlasses, to dispossess his victims.

However, he was subsequently allegedly attacked by three individuals who accosted him at a farm in Oke-Odan and forced him to ingest the suspected poisonous substance.

Confirming the incident, the police said detectives attached to the Owode-Yewa Division swiftly responded to the report, rescued Ashamu and rushed him to a hospital in Owode-Yewa for medical attention.

The command disclosed that the victim was responding to treatment as of the time of the report.

It added that information obtained from Ashamu led detectives to Ihunbo, where one Abiodun Oniyide, popularly known as Aje Alaje, was arrested.

The victim reportedly identified Oniyide as one of those allegedly involved in forcing the substance down his throat.

The police said a container suspected to have contained Gamaline was also recovered as an exhibit, while the arrested suspect remained in custody.

Efforts were ongoing to apprehend the other individuals allegedly involved in the attack.

The command added that the case was being prepared for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

Reacting to the incident, the police stressed that the protection of human life remained a fundamental responsibility of the Force, irrespective of allegations against an individual.

The command maintained that suspicion of criminal activity did not give anyone the right to take the law into their hands.

It emphasised that criminal allegations should be addressed through lawful arrest, investigation and prosecution rather than retaliation, torture or extrajudicial punishment.

The police urged residents to report criminal activities to the appropriate authorities and shun jungle justice and other forms of self-help.

The command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives, investigating criminal activities and ensuring that suspects were brought to justice through due process.