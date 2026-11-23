Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang

By Golok Nanmwa

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has lost his elder brother, Arc. Morris Manasseh Mutfwang, who died Sunday night following a protracted illness, family sources have disclosed.

The Plateau State Government confirmed the death on Monday, as the State Executive Council and the Plateau State Inter-Religious Council paid separate condolence visits to the Governor’s family at the Government House, Jos.

The Deputy Governor, Ngo Josephine Piyo, who led members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the Governor’s Residence at the Old Government House, Jos, described the deceased as “a distinguished personality, a devoted family man, a lover of peace and a patriotic Nigerian who made meaningful contributions to public service.”

She said the Council received the news of his passing “with profound shock and sadness,” noting that his death was “not only a painful loss to the Mutfwang family but also a significant loss to Plateau State and the nation, given his contributions to society and his exemplary life.”

Piyo prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and asked Almighty God to grant the Governor, the bereaved family and all those mourning his demise “the strength, grace and fortitude to bear the tragic loss.”

In a separate visit, the Plateau State Inter-Religious Council also condoled with the Governor and his family over the death of Arc. Morris Manasseh Mutfwang.

The delegation, led by the Emir of Wase, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammadu Sambo Haruna, who spoke on behalf of the Council’s Co-Chairman, Rev. Prof. Pandam Yamsat, described the deceased’s passing as “a painful loss to the family and the state.”

Haruna acknowledged the inevitability of death as part of the human experience, urging the bereaved family to “find solace in the sovereignty and wisdom of Almighty God.”

He also prayed that God would grant the family “the comfort, strength and resilience needed to navigate this difficult period.”

Responding on behalf of the family during the separate condolence visits, Mr. Jonathan Mutfwang expressed “profound appreciation to both delegations for their thoughtful gesture, solidarity and prayers.”

He noted that their presence had brought “considerable comfort and encouragement to the bereaved family at this difficult time.”

Jonathan also prayed for God’s continued protection, blessings and preservation upon members of the delegations.

The family disclosed that the burial of the late Arc. Morris Manasseh Mutfwang has been scheduled for Thursday, November 26, 2026.

The condolence visits were disclosed in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Gyang Bere, PhD, and made available to newsmen in Jos on Monday.