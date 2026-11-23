By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Ahead of the January 16 presidential election, President Bola Tinubu on Monday told the Igbo community in Lagos and their leaders that all the South-East governors are with him on the journey to make Nigeria a better place and are working for his re-election.

The President said he was excited and that he would go home happy and eat because of their endorsement of his second term.

He thanked the Igbo communities and business leaders in Lagos for their resolve to support his re-election on January 16, 2027.

He assured them of his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, national unity and equity for all Nigerians.

President Tinubu gave the assurance while addressing youths, elders and leaders of Ndigbo during a town hall meeting organised

by the Ndigbo National Dialogue and Development Initiatives at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, Iganmu, Lagos State.

He called on Ndigbo to strengthen their unity, deepen their participation in national politics, and work with other ethnic groups to build a peaceful, prosperous and united Nigeria.

To reaffirm his commitment to national unity, President Tinubu joined the gathering to sing the national anthem a second time.

“I didn’t believe you would turn out this many; I am very, very happy. May God bless you, and may God continue to guide and bless our country. It is a great honour for me to be here before you as your president.

“I can commit to one thing: the unity of Nigeria. Though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand. None of us told God where we would be born or what language we would speak when we were born. Whether you are Igbo or Hausa, you have no

control over yourself. God created you and created that opportunity. We are all Nigerians.

“Let’s see ourselves as individuals living in the same house, geographically called Nigeria,” the President told the gathering.

The President said his administration recognises the significant contributions of the Igbo communities to Nigeria’s economic growth, assuring them that no section of the country would be left behind under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

President Tinubu appreciated the leadership of all the market leaders in Lagos for leaving their businesses to be at the gathering.

“To all of you, I am grateful for one thing: that you are here this afternoon. You left your businesses and money-making opportunities to come and listen to the president, and I must say thank you,” he said.

The President expressed his determination to consolidate his administration’s economic gains.

He said national development requires collective commitment, mutual understanding and cooperation, urging the Igbo community to embrace dialogue and constructive engagement to address challenges and advance their interests within the Nigerian federation.

A statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga said: “President Tinubu told the gathering that all the South-East

governors are with him on the journey to make Nigeria a better place and are working for his re-election.”

He mentioned Chief Chidi Anyeagbu, owner of Chisco Motors; Dave Umahi; Doris Uzoka-Anite; and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who were at the gathering, as people with whom he has close connections.

President Tinubu explained some of the reasons behind his policies, such as ensuring that tertiary institutions are no longer paralysed by union strikes.

“To eliminate the crisis in the universities, to build good roads and train the engineers who will maintain our cars, our children must be in school. Just because they are poor doesn’t mean they must not go to university or develop.

“We are doing that with NELFUND. The university is stable today because we are doing well. We are putting money into agriculture and trading, and anyone in the trade business can apply to the Bank of Industry and get a loan; anyone in agriculture can take a small farmers’ loan.

“We have to maintain this country for the sake of every one of us. The critical line in our national anthem is what I’m standing here for. I begged for it, and I am ready to serve.

“And I served the first term. The constitution says I can ask for a second term. I want a second term. As you are here today, you make me happy, you make me excited, and I will go home happy and eat akpu,” he said.

President Tinubu also called on Ndigbo residents in Lagos to participate actively and vote for him, APC governorship candidate Obafemi Hamzat, and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

He commended the organisers of the town hall meeting for providing a platform for constructive engagement between the Federal Government and the Igbo community.

On his part, the host governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, rallied members of the Ndigbo to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, assuring the President of massive votes from the state in the January 16, 2027, presidential election.

Sanwo-Olu described the turnout of Igbo leaders, traders and business owners as proof that Lagos residents were united behind the President, despite the meeting being held on a Monday, when many participants had to leave their businesses to attend.

The governor urged the community to sustain the unity and support, saying Lagos would deliver an unprecedented number of votes for Tinubu.

He also praised Tinubu as a detribalised Nigerian and nationalist, saying his administration had promoted development across the six geopolitical zones and strengthened national unity.

Sanwo-Olu further commended the President for what he described as economic stability, increased investment and opportunities for young people, while thanking him for his contributions to Lagos State.

Describing the gathering as a reflection of the “One Lagos” spirit, the governor said the presence of people from different ethnic backgrounds demonstrated that residents could work together in support of a common political cause.

In her remarks, the convener of the meeting and Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, declared the Igbo community’s commitment in Lagos State to supporting President Tinubu’s re-election bid, saying the community had resolved to unite behind his leadership.

She said the Ndigbo had commenced grassroots mobilisation across Lagos State, with structures established at the polling-unit level ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Also speaking, the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, assured President Bola Tinubu of the Ndigbo’s support for his 2027 re-election bid, saying the gathering of Igbo leaders and stakeholders in Lagos demonstrated their unity and commitment to the President.

She said the community had recognised the importance of building political alliances with other geopolitical zones to achieve its future presidential ambition.

The leader of the Ndigbo Traders Association in Lagos, Prince Tony Nwakeze, pledged the members’ support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, while appealing for access to loans at a 5 per cent interest rate to help traders transition from importation to local manufacturing.

Nwakeze said traders from Alaba, Trade Fair and Ladipo markets were seeking financial support to empower young people and expand their businesses.

He also assured the President that traders were prepared to organise themselves and adopt a cross-guarantee arrangement to ensure repayment of any loans granted to their members.

He also pledged that the market leadership would honour agreements reached with the government, stressing that traders had learnt from previous misunderstandings and were committed to sustaining a cordial relationship with the Lagos State Government.

He thanked the President for attending the meeting and promised that traders across Lagos markets would support him and honour every agreement reached with the government.

“We, the market people, will stand with you, support you and honour every agreement we enter into today,” he said.