Chronic kidney disease on increase, under diagnosed in Nigeria — Expert

Dr Thomson Nduka, a Public Health Expert, says the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is rising, yet it is under diagnosed in the country.

Nduka told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja, that as many as 90 per cent of Nigerians who had CKD did not know they had the disease until it was very advanced.

According to him, the good news is that the earlier you find out you have kidney disease, the sooner you can take steps to protect your kidneys from further damage.

He said that protecting the kidneys would allow a person to continue to work, spend time with their family and friends, stay physically active, and do other things.

The expert said that every 30 minutes, the kidneys filtered all the blood in the body, noting that about 800 million people worldwide suffered from a progressive and often fatal deterioration of the organs.

He urged Nigerians to protect their kidneys by getting tested, stating that early kidney disease usually had no symptoms, so getting tested is the best way to know how their kidneys were working.

“Finding out if your kidneys are struggling before you have symptoms gives you the opportunity to make changes to help keep your kidneys healthier for longer.

“Even if you have symptoms, you can take steps to slow the disease,” he explained.

He said that even if people felt healthy; if they were over 60 or had risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease, they should consider speaking with their doctor about getting tested for kidney disease.

“Your doctor can use your test results to work with you to develop a kidney care plan. Having a plan may reduce your risk for serious health problems, like heart attack and stroke, and give you more healthy moments,” he said.

According to him, High blood glucose levels can cause your kidneys to work harder, increasing the risk of chronic kidney disease. If you have type 2 diabetes, talk to your doctor about regular kidney screenings, the key to early detection and treatment.

NAN reports that March 9 is World Kidney Day, and the theme for this year is: “Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable”.

“It seeks to educate people on the impact of disastrous events on people with kidney disease as it affects their access to healthcare services.”

Non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease have taken the lead in the causes of death worldwide and more so in developing countries. These people are also vastly affected by incidences of disasters.

In this regard, Nigerians are advised to take care of their kidneys by imbibing kidney-friendly habits – good hydration, routine kidney function tests, avoiding excessive consumption of salts and unjustified use of medications. (NAN)