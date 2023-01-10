The Police Command in Lagos State has vowed to deal decisively with anyone involved in thuggery before, during and after the forthcoming general elections.

The command spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin gave the warning in an interview with the News on Tuesday in Lagos while reacting to allegation that some politicians were grooming thugs ahead of the elections.

Hundeyin said that any person or group of persons found causing trouble in the state under whatever guise, will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“What we know is that anybody who foment trouble before, during and after the elections will be decisively dealt with, irrespective of the group and party the fellow belongs to.

“We don’t care who the person may be, as long as you cause trouble in Lagos state, the police will come for your arrest,” he added.

NAN recalls that political parties and their candidates had signed accords committing themselves to peaceful campaigns and elections in the state, and across the country.

At the national level, some of the candidates that signed the accord were Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Also, Mr Omoyele Sowore of African Action Congress, Mr Hamzat Al-Mustapha of Action Alliance, Mr Sunday Adenuga of Boot Party and the only female candidate in the race, Mrs Chichi Ojei of Allied Peoples Movement signed the accord.

Others are Christopher Imumolen of Accord Party; Yabagi Sani of Action Democratic Party, Dumebi Kachikwu of African Democratic Congress and Dan Nwanyanwu of Zenith Labour Party.

The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was represented by his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima.