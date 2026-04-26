You’re unworthy of your office — APC blasts Makinde over ‘Operation Wetie’ remark

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde unworthy of his office after he invoked “Operation Wetie” at an opposition summit in Ibadan, describing his remarks as a reckless incitement to violence.

Makinde had addressed the national summit of All Opposition Political Party Leaders on Saturday, warning against what he called a dangerous consolidation of legislative power under a single party.

“For those that are carrying on as if there’s no tomorrow. They should remember that ‘Operation Wetie’ started from here. This is the same Wild Wild West,” he told attendees.

“Operation Wetie” — drawn from a Yoruba expression meaning “wet him” — refers to the political bloodletting that engulfed Nigeria’s western region, particularly Ibadan, in the mid-1960s. Following the disputed 1965 western region elections, opposition figures, their homes and vehicles were doused with petrol and set alight.

The APC moved swiftly to condemn the remarks. In a statement issued Sunday, national publicity secretary Felix Morka said it was deeply troubling that a sitting governor and chief security officer of a state would reach for such a violent historical reference, warning the comments could ignite “anarchy, murderous rage and widespread lawlessness.”

“By his incitement to violence, Makinde has showed himself to be unworthy of the high office of Governor that he occupies,” the party said.

The APC called on security and intelligence agencies to act, while stressing that constitutional immunity does not shield public officials from accountability over statements deemed to threaten national security. “Makinde must be reminded that constitutional immunity from prosecution is not immunity from accountability for threats or acts against national security,” the statement read.

The party further dismissed fears of a one-party state, blaming the opposition’s woes on self-inflicted wounds. It took aim at former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, accusing both of deepening instability within their respective parties rather than building credible alternatives.

“No individual, however highly placed, should have the power to threaten or endanger the lives and safety of Nigerians or upend the country’s hard-won democratic governance under the guise of political commentary,” the APC added.

The party closed by reaffirming its confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting Nigeria’s democratic space remains open and pledging to continue mobilising in support of President Bola Tinubu’s agenda.