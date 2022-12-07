By Sola Ogundipe

Twenty leading pharmacists and captains of industry from a wide array of disciplines are set to be inducted into the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, NAPHARM.

The induction which holds in Lagos on Thursday, December 8, 2022, includes specialists from the area of research and development, management, and industrial pharmacy, among others.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Benin, Professor Ray Ozolua and the Managing Directors of GSK Nigeria, Kunle Oyelana; and Medplus Pharmacy Chain, Joke Bakare are among the distinguished invitees.

Others are the Executive Director, of the Nett Pharmacy Chain, Chris Ehimen; and Registrar of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Babashehu Ahmed, among others.

Also, to be inducted as an Honorary Fellow of the Academy is Chief Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and proprietor of Afe Babalola University.

The General Secretary of the Academy, Prof Lere Baale, told Vanguard in a statement that the selection of 20 distinguished pharmacists from the dozens of stellar applications received was a most arduous assignment.

“This is a reflection of an increasingly pervasive appreciation by pharmacists and other health professionals of the essence of the Academy and a growing determination by many to be part of the Academy’s mission.”

Baale, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Business School Netherlands, said Chief Afe Babalola was being honoured because, “The College of Pharmacy, Afe Babalola University, from its staffing to its equipping and curriculum, embodies a great deal of the qualities desired of a 21st-century pharmaceutical education, and the Academy desires to symbolically commend Chief Babalola for his foresight.”

The Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy is one of Nigeria’s specialised academies and its bedrock is the facilitation of scientific research and development towards wellness and good health.

The Academy employs strategic advocacy and other means to enhance government and societal funding and support for scientific research with a particular focus on pharmaceutical research.