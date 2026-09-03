Bosnia captain Dzeko to retire from international football

Dzeko

Veteran Bosnia and Herzegovina captain Edin Dzeko announced on Thursday that he would retire from international duty after October’s Nations League match against Sweden.

The forward, who plays for Schalke in Germany’s Bundesliga, turned 40 in March.

“Now I feel the time has come to step aside,” Dzeko said on social media.

“If I have made it to the age of 40 with the national team, it is because I truly gave everything I had. Every time. Everything.”

He is known by the country’s fans as ‘Dijamant’, which means ‘diamond’ in Bosnian.

“Nothing in my career has ever compared to the pride I have felt every single time I wore that shirt. Nothing,” added Dzeko, who has been Bosnia’s captain since 2014.

In August, he signed a one-year contract extension with Schalke after helping them return to the Bundesliga last season following three years in the second tier.

He joined Schalke on a free transfer from Fiorentina in January.

Dzeko’s former clubs also include Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma, Inter Milan and Fenerbahce.

The Sarajevo-born star began his club career with Zeljeznicar.

With 151 appearances and 73 goals since his international debut against Turkey in June 2007, Dzeko is Bosnia’s most-capped player and all-time leading scorer.

On Thursday, he called on fans to attend his October 2 farewell match in the central town of Zenica.

“For now, I just hope you will be there that night against Sweden, so we can share one more emotion… because every one of these incredible moments has been something we have lived together,” he wrote.

“And that is how I want to experience my final night representing my country: with all of you by my side, wearing the shirt I have loved since I was a boy, and the shirt I will love for the rest of my life.”

Bosnia play Nations League matches against Poland, Romania and Sweden at the end of September and beginning of October.

Dzeko led Bosnia during the recent World Cup in North America, in the Balkan nation’s second appearance at the global football showpiece.

Bosnia were eliminated by co-hosts the United States in the last-32.