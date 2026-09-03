Real Madrid open disciplinary proceedings against Asencio

Raul Asencio

Real Madrid have opened disciplinary proceedings against defender Raul Asencio, who was last month convicted of drink-driving, coach Jose Mourinho said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old centre-back was more than three times over the legal limit during the August 16 incident.

Asencio was convicted in a trial held in San Bartolome de Tirajana, a village in Gran Canaria, and fined 14,400 euros ($16,700), while his driving licence was suspended for eight months, a court source told AFP on Wednesday.

This week, Asencio is due to face another court case in Gran Canaria, involving the alleged non-consensual sharing of a sexual video dating back to 2023.

“He’s a model professional. When he was fit, no one trained as hard as him,” Mourinho told reporters.

“Now that he’s been injured for a few weeks, he’s the first to arrive and the last to leave (training).

“But a Real Madrid player remains so 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 12 months a year.

“Everything you do outside the pitch represents Real Madrid and could affect the club’s prestige.

“I’m not happy. Everyone makes mistakes but when they pile up, it’s not the same.”

Spanish media report that Asencio expects to be cleared in the video sharing case if the two young women who were filmed, aged 16 and 18, formally forgive him.

Three former Real Madrid reserve players are also on trial for allegedly recording and distributing the video. The trial is scheduled for September 3, 4 and 7.

Asencio suffered a hamstring injury in July and has yet to be picked for a matchday squad by his new coach.

But he played regularly for Real in the previous two seasons.