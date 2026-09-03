Queiroz reverses resignation to stay as Ghana coach

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 03: Carlos Queiroz, Head Coach of Ghana, reacts after the 0-1 loss during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Colombia and Ghana at Kansas City Stadium on July 03, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Julian Finney – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Carlos Queiroz will continue as head coach of the Ghana national team despite initially stepping down following their World Cup exit, the country’s football association said Thursday.

The 73-year-old Portuguese led the Black Stars to the last 32 of this year’s World Cup before they were knocked out by Colombia.

Queiroz, who also coached Iran at the 2022 World Cup, then said he would not be extending his contract.

But the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has now agreed a deal for Queiroz to return for the “next phase of the team’s programme”.

“Following discussions with the GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, it was agreed that Carlos Queiroz would embark on a new coaching mandate, commencing with the upcoming international window,” the GFA said in a statement.

Ghana kick off their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign later this month with games against Ivory Coast and The Gambia.

Somalia are the other team in Group C of qualifying for next year’s AFCON in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Queiroz, a former Manchester United and Real Madrid assistant coach, has also led Portugal, Colombia, Egypt and Qatar in international football.