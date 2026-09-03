Argentina to pause all games in 10th minute to honour Messi

The Argentine Football Association has announced plans to honour Lionel Messi this weekend by pausing domestic matches in the 10th minute for a minute-long applause in recognition of his international career.

The tribute follows Messi’s decision to retire from international football after confirming that Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain was his final appearance for the national team.

The AFA said the tribute would be observed during matches across all men’s and women’s divisions and disciplines.

“For the upcoming matchday across all men’s and women’s divisions and disciplines, matches will be paused in the 10th minute of the first half for a minute of applause in recognition of Lionel Messi’s career with the Argentina national team,” the association said.

The AFA also directed stadiums equipped with video boards to show a tribute video before kick-off, with the montage also shared on its social media platforms.

Messi made his senior debut for Argentina in 2005 and went on to become the country’s all-time leading scorer with 125 goals. He represented Argentina at six World Cups and finally lifted the trophy in 2022, ending the nation’s 36-year wait for the title.

The 39-year-old also holds the World Cup records for most appearances, with 34 matches, and most victories, with 23.

Announcing his retirement on Instagram, Messi wrote, “I gave it my all; I have nothing left to give.”

He added, “It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deep down — but I understand that the time has come.”

Messi’s international career also included Copa América success, with his legacy firmly established as one of the greatest players in Argentina’s history.