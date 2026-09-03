Disney star Carla Jeffery dies at 33

Carla Jeffery, the actress known for playing Bree in Disney’s popular Zombies film franchise, has died at the age of 33.

Jeffery’s death was confirmed by her manager, Carla Alexander, founder of Los Angeles-based Alexanders Talent Management.

“Carla was more than a client; she was family,” Alexander said in a statement. “Our hearts are with Carla’s family and loved ones during this devastating time.”

Alexander told KTLA that further details about the actress’s death would be released in the coming days. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born in Houston, Texas, Jeffery began her acting career at the age of 12, appearing alongside Mo’Nique in the 2006 comedy film Phat Girlz.

She later featured in several Disney Channel productions, including Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up! and Best Friends Whenever.

Jeffery gained wider recognition for her role as Bree in Disney’s Zombies franchise. Her character was portrayed as a close and loyal friend to Addison, played by Meg Donnelly, and became a familiar face to fans throughout the film series and its animated spinoff.

Beyond Zombies, Jeffery also appeared in other film and television projects, including Disney’s Prom Pact.

Reflecting on the actress, Alexander said, “She loved what she did. She was a great person.”

Jeffery’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues who remembered her for her work and contributions to Disney’s young-adult entertainment projects.