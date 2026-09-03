Davido hits back at Erigga over ‘family money’ tweet

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has responded to rapper Erigga after the latter praised musicians who built their careers without financial backing from wealthy families.

Erigga, whose real name is Erhiga Agarivbie, sparked the conversation in a post on X, where he wrote, “Shoutout to all the musicians who don’t come from family money and had to grind for every single dollar they earn.”

Although Erigga did not mention any artiste by name, his post generated reactions online, with many interpreting it as a comment on musicians who came from privileged backgrounds.

Davido subsequently quoted the post and offered a different perspective, arguing that musicians from wealthy families can also deserve recognition for working hard to establish themselves.

He wrote, “No be we say make your pops no guard o. Shoutout to the ones that came from family money and still grind to the top.”

The exchange later escalated, with Davido describing Erigga’s message as “useless motivation” and referring to him as an “imbecile.”

The Afrobeats star also appeared to suggest that he could eventually leave music and focus on his other financial interests.

“No worry o I go soon leave their music for una go make my billions… then that shit gonna be boring AF,” he wrote.

Davido also questioned the perception of poverty, asking, “Deep down, who like poverty?”

The exchange has since generated mixed reactions on social media, with some users backing Erigga’s emphasis on artistes who rose without family wealth, while others agreed with Davido that coming from a wealthy background does not automatically diminish an artiste’s hard work or achievements.