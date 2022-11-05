Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Kashim Shettima says peace is essential ingredient for nations’ development.

Shettima stated this on Saturday at the installation the first class chief of Mwaghavul in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, Chief John Hirse.

He said that if elected, the Sen. Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government would accord top priority to security.

He added that the administration would work closely with traditional rulers, the custodians of peoples’ cultures and beliefs.

“Traditional rulers play key roles in the maintenance of security in the society,’’ he stressed.

Shettima noted that the Mwaghavul nation in Plateau shares similarities with his Kanuri nation in Borno.

“We have to nurture and maintain the relationship because we are the same people; we share the same ancestry,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Prof. Andrew Haruna, a representative of the Shehu of Borno at the installation pledged the Shehu’s support for the new traditional ruler.

Haruna prayed for peace in Mwaghavul; in Plateau and in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the occasion, Plateau Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Sylvanus Tapgun, said the state government had repositioned traditional institutions for greater performances.

Tapgun said that the proactive measure had gone a long way in the sustenance of peaceful co-existence among and between the diverse peoples and cultures that inhabit the plateau. (NAN)

