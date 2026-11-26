South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and a delegation from the African Finance Corporation (AFC) to discuss infrastructure development and investment opportunities across the continent.

The meeting, held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, was led by AFC President and Chief Executive Officer, Samaila Zubairu.

Discussions focused on the forthcoming Africa We Build Summit, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg from April 28 to 30, 2027.

A statement from the presidency reads in part, “The summit is expected to highlight infrastructure development at a time when African countries are pursuing an ambitious pipeline of cross-border projects aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and economic integration.

“Through the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA), 69 priority projects are currently at various stages of implementation across the continent.

However, advancing the projects requires sustainable and predictable financing, alongside stronger partnerships between governments, development finance institutions and private investors.”

The discussions between Ramaphosa, Obasanjo and the AFC delegation underscored the importance of mobilising investment and strengthening cooperation to translate Africa’s infrastructure ambitions into tangible development outcomes.

The Africa We Build Summit is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders to explore financing opportunities, strengthen partnerships and accelerate the delivery of critical infrastructure projects across the continent.