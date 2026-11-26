By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Hope Urunwa Okafor, has warned political parties and their leaders against violence, thuggery and hate speech ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Okafor gave the warning during a meeting she convened with leaders and representatives of political parties in the state to discuss strategies for ensuring peaceful political activities ahead of the elections.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Because Of Our Tomorrow (BOOT) Party.

The police commissioner reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force remained apolitical and impartial in the discharge of its duties.

She assured the party leaders that the command was prepared to provide adequate security for campaign activities, protect lives and property, and maintain law and order across the state.

Okafor stressed that no society could thrive in an atmosphere of violence, urging political parties to avoid inflammatory rhetoric, hate speech, personal attacks and other forms of communication capable of inciting violence.

She charged party leaders to demonstrate responsible leadership by ensuring that their words and actions promoted peaceful political engagement.

The commissioner also urged them to demonstrate zero tolerance for violence among their supporters, rather than merely preaching peace.

She called on the political parties to exercise restraint in their public statements and campaign activities and provide the command with timely information on their campaign schedules and other political engagements to enable adequate security arrangements.

In their separate remarks, the party representatives commended the commissioner for convening the meeting, describing it as timely and necessary ahead of the 2027 elections.

They appealed to the police command to provide adequate security during campaigns and other political activities.

The party representatives also requested that candidates contesting various elective positions be invited to similar engagements to strengthen collective efforts towards peaceful elections.