..Odii receives party flag, promises economic revival

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed Takushara, has expressed confidence that the party will reclaim Ebonyi State in the 2027 governorship election through its candidate, Chief Ifeanyichukwuma Odii.

Mohammed stated this in Abakaliki during the party’s campaign flag-off and presentation of flags to Odii and other PDP candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said Ebonyi had remained a PDP-controlled state since 1999 until the party lost power, alleging that its mandate was taken away by the ruling party.

The PDP chairman further claimed that the party won the last governorship election in the state but was denied victory, insisting that it would recover its mandate in 2027.

He appealed to residents to vote massively for the PDP to change the state’s economic fortunes.

Speaking after receiving the party’s flag, Odii criticised Governor Francis Nwifuru’s spending priorities and promised to revive the state’s economy through industrialisation, agriculture and infrastructure development if elected.

The governorship candidate accused the Nwifuru administration of failing to translate increased federal allocations into improved living conditions for residents.

He said despite the increase in federal allocations to the state since 2023, poverty, inadequate electricity, poor healthcare, sanitation challenges and limited economic opportunities remained major concerns.

Odii cited a national poverty assessment which, according to him, indicated that nearly eight out of every 10 Ebonyi residents lived in multidimensional poverty.

He also questioned the state government’s expenditure priorities, alleging that it spent N19.78 billion on donations, entertainment and refreshments by the third quarter of 2026, while allocating N9 billion to education and healthcare combined.

He further alleged that the government spent below its approved healthcare budget in 2025, while no expenditure was recorded for textbooks and teacher training. He also claimed that agriculture received less than two per cent of the state’s 2025 budget.

The businessman said his experience in business and philanthropy had prepared him for the task of governing the state.

He disclosed that his foundation had built more than 150 homes for less privileged families, awarded scholarships to over 2,500 Nigerians and provided relief materials to more than 40,000 families.

According to him, the foundation has also supported over 1,000 farmers annually with agricultural inputs and empowered 3,000 entrepreneurs through grants and seed capital, alongside rural electrification and road projects.

Unveiling his development agenda, Odii promised to promote agricultural mechanisation, irrigation, access to finance and agro-processing facilities to improve farmers’ productivity and earnings.

He said his administration would pursue an integrated infrastructure programme covering roads, electricity, water, housing and digital connectivity, while encouraging private sector investment in power generation and renewable energy.

On education, he promised to improve school infrastructure, strengthen teacher development, expand technical and vocational education and promote youth entrepreneurship.

He also pledged to equip primary healthcare centres, provide essential medicines and recruit qualified medical personnel, particularly in underserved communities.

Odii further promised reforms in the civil service, land administration and justice system, as well as stronger security coordination and mechanisms for resolving communal disputes.

To ensure accountability, he said his administration would establish delivery units to monitor projects, introduce periodic performance assessments for ministries, departments and agencies, and publish regular reports on government performance.

Earlier, Mohammed expressed confidence that the PDP would win the 2027 governorship election, urging residents to support the party’s candidates in the National Assembly, governorship and State Assembly elections.

He called on the electorate to vote for PDP candidates in the National Assembly elections scheduled for January 16, 2027, and support Odii and other State Assembly candidates on February 6.

“History will repeat itself in Ebonyi State come February 6. I want to use this opportunity to call on all the people of Ebonyi. We have candidates for Senate and House of Representatives. Please, on January 16, come out in your numbers and vote for our candidates,” he said.

He urged residents to mobilise support for Odii and other PDP candidates, describing the party as one that understood the needs and aspirations of the people.

The PDP chairman commended the party’s leadership for providing a platform to strengthen its political activities in the state, particularly acknowledging the role of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He described the reception accorded the party during the campaign flag-off as evidence of its continued strength in Ebonyi.

Mohammed expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious in the governorship election, promising that the national leadership would return to the state to celebrate its victory.

He urged residents to vote for Odii on February 6, 2027, to ensure the emergence of a PDP government in the state.