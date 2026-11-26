The Fountain of Life Church has raised concerns over the issuance of a bench warrant against its Senior Pastor, Jimmy Odukoya, by the Lagos State High Court, questioning the procedure leading to the order.

In a statement dated November 26, 2026, the church said the development followed proceedings before Justice O. O. Adewunmi-Oshin, which also culminated in the judge’s recusal from the case.

The church claimed that Odukoya had not been formally served with the restraining order, originating processes and accompanying documents, either personally or through substituted service, as directed by the court.

It also alleged that directives contained in the court’s orders of November 18 and 23 concerning the service of the documents remained unfulfilled.

According to the church, its legal representatives had already filed a Notice of Appeal and two separate motions challenging the orders, their enforcement, the court’s jurisdiction and the contempt proceedings.

The church further claimed that the matter was not listed on the court’s cause list for November 26 and that members of the media were asked to leave the courtroom before the bench warrant was issued.

It said the warrant was issued without the court first determining the pending applications, after which the presiding judge recused herself.

“These developments occurred within eight days of the initial ex parte order and before 1 December 2026, the date originally fixed by the court for mention,” the statement said.

The church described the circumstances as raising serious questions about due process, fair hearing and the administration of justice.

It added that its lawyers were challenging the orders and related procedural and jurisdictional issues before the appropriate courts, including the Court of Appeal.

Clarifying the implications of the warrant, the church said its issuance did not amount to a conviction or a final determination of the substantive leadership dispute.

The church also maintained that Odukoya remained its duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, describing the position as part of the issues being pursued through the judicial process.

It urged members and the general public to remain calm, united and prayerful, adding that it would exhaust all available legal remedies within the Nigerian judicial system.

Vanguard News