Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez said Thursday Lionel Messi would appear in his testimonial next month and that he was confident Cristiano Ronaldo would be playing alongside them.

The 42-year-old Tevez played with Messi for Argentina and also lined up with Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Tevez started his career at Boca Juniors and returned there in 2018 before retiring four years later, and now his testimonial will be played December 20 at their Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires.

Messi, 39, and 41-year-old Ronaldo have faced off against each other many times on the pitch, notably in several El Clasico fixtures during their respective times at Barcelona and Real Madrid.

If Tevez succeeds in luring the Portuguese forward to the Bombonera, it could be the first time ever that the pair who marked their generation play on the same side.

Other illustrious footballers scheduled for the match are the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Argentine midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme and former England centre-back Rio Ferdinand.