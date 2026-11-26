By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accepted the Supreme Court ruling affirming Biodun Collins Ogundipe, popularly known as BCO, as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The party also called on aggrieved members to close ranks and work together for the success of the party at the polls.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the State Executive Committee, local government area (LGA) chairmen, party leaders, elders and other stakeholders held on Thursday.

The meeting, presided over by the State Chairman, Otunba Olufemi Soluade, considered the Supreme Court judgment alongside a letter dated November 23, 2026, from the party’s National Legal Adviser, which, according to the state chapter, reinforced the need for the party to operate within the provisions of the law.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the Ogun ADC said it had resolved to accept the apex court’s decision without prejudice and recognise Ogundipe as the party’s duly affirmed governorship candidate in the state.

The party described its position as a demonstration of respect for the rule of law and the need to preserve the party’s unity as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The development is expected to provide a fresh direction for the party’s preparations in Ogun State, particularly against the backdrop of leadership and governorship candidacy disputes that had generated disagreements among members.

The communiqué further disclosed that Otunba Jimi Adebisi Lawal (JAL) and members of his campaign council had pledged their commitment to supporting the ADC’s presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, as well as all the party’s candidates in Ogun State.

According to the communiqué, the party leadership has resolved to mobilise its entire political structure across the state to ensure victory for its candidates in the forthcoming elections.

It said the mobilisation drive would extend across all levels of the party, including the state, local government, ward and polling unit structures.

The party also reaffirmed its commitment to working collectively for the success of its candidates contesting the presidential, governorship, senatorial, Federal House of Representatives and State House of Assembly elections.

It added that political activities would be intensified in the months ahead to strengthen the party’s grassroots structures, expand its support base and consolidate its electoral prospects ahead of 2027.

Speaking on the need for reconciliation, Soluade appealed to party members, leaders and stakeholders to put aside their differences and unite behind the party’s collective ambition.

He urged party loyalists and political stakeholders to shun bickering, divisive tendencies and unnecessary internal disagreements, emphasising that unity and cooperation were essential to the ADC’s success.

The Chairman stressed that the party could only effectively pursue its political objectives and secure electoral victories through collective commitment, mutual understanding and a united front.

The communiqué reaffirmed the Ogun ADC leadership’s determination to work with all stakeholders, irrespective of previous disagreements, towards achieving a common political objective.

It urged members to close ranks, strengthen party cohesion and redirect their energies towards mobilising support for the ADC and its candidates in the 2027 general elections.



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