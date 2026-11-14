‘IDPs will return home’ – Tinubu promises Plateau security

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS – President Bola Tinubu has assured residents of Plateau State that his administration will rebuild communities attacked by gunmen and ensure the return of internally displaced persons, IDPs, to their ancestral homes.

Read Also: 2027: Why Tinubu may still win presidential election

Tinubu gave the assurance on Saturday while speaking at the APC North-Central Presidential Campaign Rally at the Zaria Road Stadium, Jos.

Also, he promised to strengthen security operations across the state and other parts of the country.

He said: “I got the report from the governor, and I saw hope in the faces of our people. It is now that we can rebuild, and I assure those displaced that we will rebuild your communities and bring you back to your communities.

“I have directed all the security agencies to take decisive action. What we should be getting is stability and prosperity, not crisis.

“Our government was not elected to inflict wounds on one another or to bury people. We have to lift people up from penury to prosperity.”

The President disclosed that his administration was reinforcing security deployment and strengthening coordination among security agencies to improve rapid response to security threats.

“We are reinforcing security deployment and strengthening coordination and rapid response. One thousand forest guards are undergoing training right now.

“You will feel them, you will see them, and you will feel secure in your villages and communities.

“The surveillance cameras have already been procured, as I promised. They will further strengthen early detection and early warning security operations,” he said.

Tinubu reiterated his commitment to addressing the plight of displaced persons, saying the Federal Government would work with the Plateau State Government and community leaders to facilitate their resettlement.

“To our displaced families, I say once again that government is working to end your suffering and bring you back to rebuild your communities.

“We will work with the governor, traditional rulers and other leaders to rebuild those communities and take you back to settle in the comfort of where you belong,” he said.

The President commended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, for his contributions to supporting vulnerable Nigerians and displaced persons.

“I appreciate the contribution of your son, Dr Bernard Doro, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, to this important responsibility.”

“Doro is doing a very good job identifying the vulnerable and the neediest and stretching the hand of humanity to them,” he said.

Tinubu urged residents of Plateau State to embrace peaceful coexistence, saying the future of the state depended on unity, mutual respect and understanding among its people.

“The future on this land is shared. Living together peacefully is a necessity we must nurture with patience, fairness and mutual respect.

“I plead with you to forget whatever differences we may have. Let us work together for one country,” he said.

The President also urged eligible voters to obtain and use their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to support the APC in the forthcoming elections.

“Do you have your voter’s registration card? That is your weapon. That is your roadmap to prosperity. Use it effectively to vote for the APC,” he told the crowd.

He assured residents that the 2027 elections would be peaceful, urging them not to be intimidated by individuals seeking to cause violence.

… on economy

Tinubu further promised to support the development of Plateau’s economy through improved transportation and agricultural exports, including plans to convert the state’s airport into a cargo airport.

“We are going to convert your airport into a cargo airport. From there, you will be able to ship vegetables and potatoes abroad directly. The economy will improve, and prosperity will grow,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who also addressed the rally, praised Tinubu for taking what he described as courageous economic decisions that saved Nigeria from economic collapse.

Shettima said, “We were on the verge of collapse. We were on the road to Caracas, but our President had the courage and conviction to take far-reaching decisions that have saved the economy from collapse.

“He is indeed a transformational leader, and I believe posterity will be kind to him. Now our economy is on a sound footing. Our foreign reserves are hovering in the neighbourhood of $60 billion.”

The Vice-President said he particularly admired Tinubu for accepting responsibility for the country’s economic situation instead of blaming his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Most importantly, I respect him fundamentally for one thing. A lot of leaders, upon assuming the mantle of leadership, have two options: either to continue to kick the ball down the alley or blame their predecessors.”

“But President Tinubu assumed the mantle of leadership and, according to him, he had to take over the assets and liabilities of his predecessor,” he said.

Shettima also described Plateau as a gift to Nigeria, citing the contributions of prominent leaders from the state to national development.

“To the good people of Plateau State, you are a gift to the nation. Plateau has given this nation great leaders such as John Kadiya, John Shagaya, Jeremiah Useni, and Solomon Lar.

He urged the people to support Tinubu and Governor Caleb Mutfwang in the 2027 elections, saying the political differences that divided APC leaders in the state during the 2023 elections had been resolved.

“I urge you, I beseech you, I implore you, on January 16 next year, to rally around our great leader. I want you to vote for our President. I want you to vote for our governor,” Shettima said.

Vanguard News