By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Four members of a notorious kidnap gang terrorizing Abeokuta and its environs have been apprehended by operatives of Ogun state Police Command.

The Ogun State command Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi made the disclosure in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The suspects, according to Oyeyemi, include; Ismaila Ibrahim 21 years, Musa Muhammed 26 years, Irekura Abu 43 years and Okanlawon Muhammed 26 years.

Oyeyemi said that they were arrested following series of kidnap cases at Soyooye and Ibara Orile area of Abeokuta.

“Having received reports of kidnap cases in the aforementioned area, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the Anti kidnapping team to move into the area and fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act”.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the SP Taiwo Opadiran led team embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation, which led them to one of the suspects Irukura Abu , who was later discovered to be the supplier of guns to the hoodlums”.

“His arrest led to the arrest of Musa Muhammed, while he was coming out from their hideout to buy food for their victims and members of the gang”.

“The duo, after thorough investigation confessed to be members of a kidnap gang who are responsible for the abduction of one Bishop Oladimeji Joshua of Prayer City, Keesan, Abeokuta, on the 22nd of September 2022”.

“They also informed the police that they were responsible for the kidnap of one Kafayat Jelili of Ogo Titun area of Ibara Orile on the 27th of September 2022”.

He added that, “their confession led to the arrest of the remaining two, Ismaila Ibrahim and Okanlawon Muhammed”.

Items recovered from them incy two double barrel guns and one single barrel long gun.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who commended the Anti kidnapping unit for the breakthrough has ordered that the suspects be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

He also directed a massive manhunt for other members of the gang who are presently on the run, with the view to bring them to justice.

