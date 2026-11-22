By Steve Oko

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has commenced construction of a new road linking Bende Road through the Umuahia Post Office Tower and railway crossing to First Bank/Akanu Ibiam Road, with completion targeted before Christmas.

The project, being executed by the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), is designed to provide an alternative traffic corridor, ease congestion around Government House and Isigate, and improve connectivity within the state capital.

The General Manager of UCDA, Engr. Kingsley Agomoh, who conducted journalists round the project site, said the road would allow motorists coming from Bende and Ikot Ekpene roads to connect to Abia Line, Aguiyi Ironsi Boulevard, Abia Express Tower and Onuimo Road without passing through the Government House axis.

He said the project would significantly reduce traffic pressure on major roads, stimulate economic activities and improve the aesthetics of Umuahia.

” If you are coming from Bende Road, you pass through the Post Office Tower, cross the railway station and connect to First Bank, Ridge Club and Abia Line without going through the Government House axis,” Agomoh said.

He explained that the project was part of Otti’s broader urban renewal programme, adding that the governor had also directed the relocation of Umuahia Railway Station to the Nnennaya Oti Bus Terminal.

According to him, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Railway Corporation to facilitate the construction of the access road across the railway corridor.

Agomoh also disclosed that another road linking First Bank to the Keystone, Sterling and FCMB bank areas would be reopened and reconstructed to provide motorists, particularly those coming from the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, with a shorter alternative route.

He said the road, which had been encroached upon by adjoining property owners, was being reclaimed to restore access and ease movement within the commercial district.

Describing the railway-crossing road as a signature project of the Otti administration, Agomoh said the governor’s urban renewal drive was repositioning Umuahia for increased economic activities and orderly development.

He urged Abians to support Otti and other Labour Party candidates in the 2027 elections, arguing that continuity would ensure the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects across the state.