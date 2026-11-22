HE Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine &Blue Economy.

By Folarin Kehinde

The Federal Government has ordered an immediate investigation into the boat accident that claimed several lives in Bayelsa State, warning that it would no longer tolerate avoidable safety violations on the nation’s waterways.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, gave the directive to the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), asking it to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the accident and submit its findings to him.

The mishap occurred on Friday, November 20, in Ukubie, near Oweikorogha Community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Akinola, Oyetola also directed NIWA to work with relevant government agencies and the Bayelsa State Government to ensure a transparent and comprehensive investigation.

The minister described the loss of lives as worrisome and unacceptable, expressing concern over reports that passengers involved in the accident were not wearing life jackets.

He also raised concerns over the alleged absence of a passenger manifest, stressing that proper documentation of passengers was a critical safety requirement that must be strictly enforced.

“Safety lapses on our waterways are no longer acceptable. The Federal Government will not fold its arms and watch its citizens perish on the waterways. We must get to the root of this tragedy and ensure that those responsible for enforcing safety regulations do their jobs,” he said.

Oyetola recalled that he visited Bayelsa State on May 2, 2025, where he distributed 3,500 life jackets to water transport users as part of efforts to improve safety on the waterways.

He also renewed his call on state governments to gradually phase out wooden boats and replace them with safer and more durable fibreglass or fibre-reinforced plastic vessels, particularly for passenger transportation.

The minister disclosed that he had contacted Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, to commiserate with him, the state government and families of the victims.

He sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died in the accident, while urging stakeholders to work together to prevent a recurrence.