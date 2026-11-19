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By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—THE Kogi State Police Command has rescued 15 kidnapped victims from a kidnappers’ den in Magaru Forest, Kakun-Kabba, following a fierce gun battle between security operatives and the abductors.



The victims, comprising men, women and children, were rescued in the early hours of Wednesday, November 18, during an intelligence-led joint security operation involving the police, military, forest guards and local security outfits.



The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, Naziru Bello Kankarofi, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists at the Police Headquarters in Lokoja.



Bello Kankarofi said the operation was carried out following his directive, adding that the joint security team stormed the forest and engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle.

According to him, the superior firepower of the security operatives forced the criminals to retreat, with some of them sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

He said: “During the operation, the joint team advanced into the forest and engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle. The superior firepower of the security operatives forced the criminals to retreat, with some sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries.” The rescued victims were identified as Okuma Terlum, 47; Ojo Deborah, 23; Samuel Danjuma, three; Faith Raphael, 21; Emmanuella Raphael, three; Donald Tor, 31; Joseph Jonathan, 20; Tergu Joseph, 15; Samuel Joseph, eight; Engr. Joseph Adebija, 58; Lois Abiodun, 50; Chuks Obiakor, 45; Ola Olufemi, 58; Ankpe Godwin, 23; and Kuhwa Solomon, 25.

The police commissioner disclosed that two other female victims, identified simply as Joy and Nwakan, escaped from their abductors during the initial encounter in which the victims were kidnapped.

He further revealed that the security team came under another ambush by members of the criminal gang while conveying the rescued victims out of the forest.

“However, the operatives successfully repelled the attack and brought all 15 victims out safely.”

The victims, who reportedly endured considerable physical and psychological distress during their captivity, were subsequently debriefed and taken to St. John’s Catholic Hospital, Kabba, for medical attention.

Although no arrests had been made as of the time of the briefing, the commissioner said actionable intelligence had been generated, while investigations were ongoing to track down the fleeing kidnappers and identify their sponsors.