Police arrest five over kidnap, murder of Anambra man

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…Recover victim’s remains, vehicle, ₦5m ransom

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The Anambra State Police Command has arrested five men over the kidnapping and murder of a man, Chinedu Echezona, following intelligence-led investigations by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Awkuzu.

The police also recovered the victim’s remains, his vehicle and ₦5 million allegedly collected as ransom by the suspects.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement, saying the suspects were arrested at Omoba Phase II, Nkpor, near Onitsha.

He identified the suspects as Chidozie Francis, 24; Kosisọchukwu Eziani, 28; Akachukwu Maduabuchi, 22; Chibuzor Onurah, 29; and Echezona Ude, 22.

According to Ikenga, preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was reported kidnapped in the early hours of January 29, 2026.

He explained that despite investigations extending to a neighbouring state, the police initially made no breakthrough, as the armed gang reportedly demanded a ransom of ₦20 million.

Ikenga said the suspects confessed during interrogation to abducting the victim on January 29 and collecting ₦5 million as ransom.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime. They disclosed that they abducted the victim on 29th January 2026 and subsequently collected a ransom of ₦5 million.

“They further admitted to killing him after collecting the ransom and revealed that two firearms were used in carrying out the operation,” he said.

The police spokesman said a breakthrough was recorded at about noon on November 14, 2026, when operatives, acting on information obtained from the suspects, took them to the location where the victim’s remains had been concealed.

He said the remains were recovered and deposited in a mortuary for preservation and necessary forensic examination.

The police also recovered the victim’s black Honda CR-V Jeep, with registration number YAB 220 DM, and the ₦5 million ransom allegedly collected by the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, has directed operatives to intensify efforts to recover the two firearms allegedly used in the crime and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ama commended the operatives for their persistence, professionalism and commitment, particularly for ensuring that the investigation was not abandoned despite the considerable time that had elapsed since the victim’s abduction.

He reiterated the Command’s determination to pursue criminal elements, dismantle criminal networks and ensure that perpetrators of violent crimes are brought to justice.

The commissioner also assured residents that the Command would sustain intelligence-driven policing strategies to protect lives and property across the state.