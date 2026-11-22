By Hadiza Yusuf

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has challenged the New Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to address questions surrounding the eligibility of its governorship candidate, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, and running mate, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, before accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of electoral irregularities.

The APC said political parties should ensure that their candidates meet the legal requirements for contesting elections before raising concerns about the electoral process.

The NDC, led by the Kwankwasiyya Movement, had on Saturday accused INEC and the ruling APC of plotting to manipulate the electoral process ahead of next year’s election.

At a press conference, Director-General of the NDC Governorship Campaign Council, Shehu Wada Sagagi, alleged that the APC was mounting pressure to interfere with the process through the Coalition Supports and Results Verification System (CSRVS).

But the APC Chairman in Kano, Umar Haruna Doguwa, dismissed the allegations and challenged Sagagi to provide evidence to substantiate his claims.

Doguwa described the accusations as false, alleging that the opposition was attempting to divert attention from its own challenges.

He said the APC was prepared for the election and would not allow any party or individual to interfere with the electoral process under the guise of protecting its credibility.

“Instead of dissipating energy on matters of little concern, the NDC should concentrate on issues surrounding the eligibility and qualifications of its candidates,” Doguwa said.

He added that a party yet to meet the electoral requirements for its candidates to appear on the ballot should not be preoccupied with accusing INEC and the APC of wrongdoing.

“Such conduct is not only reckless but also a clear attempt to play the victim card,” he said.

The APC chairman also faulted what he described as premature allegations against the electoral commission and the ruling party over an election yet to be conducted.

He urged the NDC to address the questions surrounding its candidates and allow INEC and other relevant institutions to discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

The APC said it remained confident ahead of the forthcoming election and urged political parties to respect electoral laws.