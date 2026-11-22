By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has reiterated his commitment to reconciliation and unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a meeting with prominent party stakeholders in Abuja.

The meeting, held on Saturday, November 21, 2026, was convened by the North Central Presidential Reconciliation Committee, chaired by former Katsina State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shema, as part of efforts to resolve disagreements among party leaders in Benue.

Those in attendance included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; former Benue State Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam; Senator Barnabas Gemade; Senator Jack Gyado; and Elder Simon Shango.

Alia disclosed the meeting in a post on his verified social media handle, saying the engagement lasted about two hours and provided an opportunity for the stakeholders to discuss the future of the party in the state.

He said: “Today, (Saturday, November 21, 2026) I joined fellow Benue APC stakeholders in Abuja for a reconciliation meeting convened by the North Central Presidential Reconciliation Committee, chaired by Sen. Ibrahim Shehu Shema, former Governor of Katsina State.

“The meeting, which lasted about two hours, brought together the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, former Benue State Governor, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, Sen. Barnabas Gemade, Sen. Jack Gyado and Elder Simon Shango.

“I thank Sen. Shema and his committee for bringing us together. Reconciliation takes a willingness to listen, to speak frankly and to keep working together even where differences remain.

“My commitment is clear. I will continue to engage with our leaders and stakeholders in the interest of a united APC, while keeping the peace, security and development of Benue State at the centre of my work.

“The people of Benue entrusted us with the responsibility to serve, and that responsibility must continue to guide us.”