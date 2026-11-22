Amnesty International Nigeria has called on the authorities to immediately investigate allegations of sexual assault against the 92-year-old Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, following an incident involving a female foreign tourist at his palace in Katsina State.

The human rights organisation made the call in a statement published on its X platform on Sunday.

Amnesty International said viral videos shared by the alleged survivor showed what it described as attempts by the emir to sexually violate the visitor despite her resistance.

The organisation said the tourist alleged that the emir touched her inappropriately during her visit to the Daura Emir’s Palace.

Condemning the alleged conduct, Amnesty International urged the Katsina State Government and the Nigeria Police Force to immediately commence a transparent and independent investigation into the incident.

It specifically called on Governor Dikko Radda and the police to ensure that the emir is held accountable for the alleged attempted rape through a fair trial, while ruling out the death penalty.

“The Nigerian authorities must immediately and effectively investigate strong allegations of sexual assault on a female foreign tourist by the 92-year-old Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk,” the organisation said.

Amnesty International said the incident presented an opportunity for the authorities to demonstrate that nobody was above the law in Nigeria.

It also expressed concern over what it described as the normalisation of rape and sexual violence in the country, alleging that such offences were frequently committed with impunity.

The organisation urged relevant authorities to ensure that the allegations were thoroughly investigated and that appropriate legal action followed.