By Sunny Ikhioya

WITH a little bit of introspection, one will discover that all the happenings of today were foretold, but we did not take heed. Because of personal interests and ambition, we have pretended that all is well. Now that the chicken has come to roost, let us hope that we will get out of it in one piece.

Too many gory tales are coming out of our land; banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, massive corruption, and now flooding. All of them were avoidable, but have become our albatross. We have forgotten that water must find its way. Going through the entire banks of the Niger and Benue rivers, including the tributaries in the Niger Delta, all have been blocked one way or the other.

So, it will require dredging the entire stretch of waterways, building dams where necessary and opening up all natural drainage in the land. It will not be an easy task but, if we avoid sentiments, we can get it done in two years and avoid a repeat of what we are experiencing in our land today.

Nigerian economy 2022 and future: In this country, we do not lack solutions. All we need is the political will to do the right thing, Here is a piece I culled from the Inte-Oz-Intellectual Forum, ably marshalled by Chief Blakey Ijezie and others. Let us hope leadership will take lessons from this:

“Some things in Nigeria are so glaring that they require to be fixed promptly and will bring great economic relief to the masses. The OPEC quota is 1.8 million barrels per day for Nigeria, and that does not include the condensate. Nigeria is presently producing less than one million barrels a day. That includes condensate of over 300 thousand barrels a day. We were producing 2.2 million barrels a day in 2006.

There is a market, there is capacity, but incompetent managers and thieves have hijacked the system. The same thing with fraudulent subsidies. This has been the development partners’ conclusion since around 2003. Do we need anyone to tell us that?

The fraudulent gifting of the 11 distribution companies to cronies/fronts of corrupt officials in the guise of privatisation in 2013 is to be remedied within six months.

The law awarding large territories to single distribution companies, deliberately or inadvertently replacing privatised government monopoly with more devastating private monopoly, should be amended within two months and throw open the industry to genuine investors rather than put hindrances in their way through some nefarious regulators who are incompetent, male-oriented, and have worked against electricity power being readily available.

Food security: There should be reforms in land titles/ownership/transfers. The requirements for governors’ consent should cease immediately.

We should return to the pre-1978 era. Following this, there should be aggregators of small farm holders’ output. Our manufacturing should be intentional to achieve breadth and depth.

Chemicals, automotive components, agricultural processing, mining of all commercial deposits and mineral benefaction, paper and pulp, rolling stock, building materials, metal smelters producing billets and ingots, metal rolling mills, furniture, textiles, healthcare, aviation, and defence.

The plan is to create world-class Nigerian manufacturers between now and 2035. Tiny countries – Rwanda, are producing telephone handsets. Others, e.g., Uganda, are producing electric mass transit buses.

We are importing and debating ‘japaa’ and currency change hardship. The Ministry of Finance and National Planning should be manned only on the basis of technical competence, and they have so much to do here. Security of lives and property should be delivered more by state policing and supported by federal police.

National institutions should not be manned by incompetent hands in the guise of federal character but meritocracy, as mediocrity is not equal to affirmative action. These institutions require transformation within three years. The professional institutes relevant to each federal organ should participate in this. The Centralk Bank of Nigeria, CBN, should stop printing money for the Federal Government immediately.

The over N20 trillion it has printed since 2015 from a Federal Government overdrawn balance of about N0.5trilllion should be paid down within four years. I gathered the CBN board had not been meeting. The AFS had not been prepared for some years. Corporate governance has been in abeyance, obviously.

It was not surprising that the CBN was one of the worst central banks in the world in 2021, by the assessment of a global rater. The institution requires an overhaul urgently. The CBN should return to the weekly publication of its total allocation of dollars to individuals and companies in two national dailies. That was the standard before the current governor.

The Nigerian constitution requires redrawing. The federating units should be reduced to six according to the well canvassed geopolitical division.

The schedule of areas of legislative powers should be redrawn with more going to the federating units, including electricity power, railroads, police, among others. The revenue sharing formula should be equally changed. Each region should retain 40 percent of the revenue generated.”

I guess the above is a workable template for any government that intends to hit the ground running .

